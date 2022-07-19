Chris Evans’ ‘Lightyear’ Sets Disney+ Release Date

To infinity and Disney+! Following its June 17 theatrical release, Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear has set its streaming debut. Buzz Lightyear lands his spaceship on the streaming platform on August 3, Disney+ announced July 19. With the announcement came a new video promoting the Lightyear Disney+ release date, and it includes fun clips from the animated flick unseen in previous trailers for those who have yet to catch it in theaters.

The video focuses heavily on Sox, the robo-cat meant to be Buzz’s emotional support animal voiced by Peter Sohn. Chris Evans voices the beloved Toy Story Space Ranger, with Uzo Aduba, Keke Palmer, and Taika Waititi lending their vocal talents to the characters Alisha Hawthorne, Izzy Hawthorne, and Mo Morrison, respectively. James Brolin voices the villainous Zurg.

Other cast members include Dale Soules (Darby Steele), Mary McDonald-Lewis (I.V.A.N.), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Commander Burnside), Efren Ramirez (Airman Díaz), Keira Hairston (Young Izzy), and Tim Peake (Tim/Mission Control in U.K. release).

Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

See Sox shine in the new promotional video for Lightyear below.

Get ready to blast off with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear streaming August 3 only on @DisneyPlus. 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/iiXGgbcJvE — Pixar’s Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) July 19, 2022

Lightyear was directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of Finding Dory) and produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and features a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up).

“Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+,” said MacLane. “We devoted years of our lives to this film and we are so proud of it. We want to share it with as many people as possible. Disney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, it gives us all the means to see it again and again.”

The film can still be seen in theaters now. A documentary about the character and the spinoff movie, Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear, is streaming now on Disney+.

Lightyear, Streaming Premiere, Wednesday, August 3, Disney+