The Cruise from Hell, ‘Wild ‘n’ Out’ Returns, ‘Worst Cooks’ Finale, a Made-for-TV Rock Band

Anna Bellini/NBC News Studios

Survival Mode

Season Finale 10/9c

The docuseries that relives manmade and natural disasters ends its first season with survivors relating the horror story of the sinking of the Costa Concordia cruise ship in 2012, which generated worldwide headlines when the vessel sailed too close to an island off the Tuscany coast and struck a rock formation. During the rescue effort, 32 people died, including 27 passengers and five crew members, with a member of the salvage team dying later from injuries. Compounding the tragedy, the Concordia captain, Francesco Schettino, left the ship early, abandoning hundreds of passengers. He would later be found guilty of manslaughter and sent to prison.

VH1

Wild ‘N Out

9/8c

With improv games including “Let Me Holla” and “Kick ’em Out the Classroom,” the raucous music/comedy series hosted by Nick Cannon resumes its 21st season with back-to-back episodes featuring guests including rapper Jim Jones, American Idol alum Geena Fontanella and R&B group Dru Hill. Stay tuned for performances following the climactic Wildstyle freestyle rap battle.

Food Network

Worst Cooks in America

Season Finale 8/7c

The cooking competition’s Season 29 season finale is especially poignant, because this was the last season filmed before celebrity chef Anne Burrell‘s untimely passing in June. She and fellow chef Gabe Bertaccini guide the finalists through a Shakespeare-inspired showdown before they embark on the ultimate challenge for kitchen amateurs: preparing a three-course meal worthy of being served in a restaurant.

Prime Video

The Runarounds

Series Premiere

Hey, hey, it worked for The Monkees. Why not The Runarounds, a North Carolina rock band formed in 2021 by five local musicians—William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher—during a casting call for the Netflix hit Outer Banks. Executive producer Jonas Pate liked what he heard, and now the band and its musicians are playing versions of themselves in a dramatic series about young rockers dreaming of success over an eventful summer. “I want to write love songs that change the world,” says one of the Runarounds. We’ll see what happens when Arista Records drops the soundtrack to coincide with the eight-episode series’ binge release.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: