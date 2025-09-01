The Cruise from Hell, ‘Wild ‘n’ Out’ Returns, ‘Worst Cooks’ Finale, a Made-for-TV Rock Band
The season finale of NBC‘s Survival Mode recounts the 2012 disaster when the Costa Concordia cruise ship partially sunk off the coast of Tuscany. Nick Cannon returns as host of VH1‘s Wild ‘n Out for its 21st season. Food Network‘s Worst Cooks in America airs its season finale, featuring the late Anne Burrell. A rock band formed for the show Outer Banks gets its own dramatic series.
Survival Mode
The docuseries that relives manmade and natural disasters ends its first season with survivors relating the horror story of the sinking of the Costa Concordia cruise ship in 2012, which generated worldwide headlines when the vessel sailed too close to an island off the Tuscany coast and struck a rock formation. During the rescue effort, 32 people died, including 27 passengers and five crew members, with a member of the salvage team dying later from injuries. Compounding the tragedy, the Concordia captain, Francesco Schettino, left the ship early, abandoning hundreds of passengers. He would later be found guilty of manslaughter and sent to prison.
Wild ‘N Out
With improv games including “Let Me Holla” and “Kick ’em Out the Classroom,” the raucous music/comedy series hosted by Nick Cannon resumes its 21st season with back-to-back episodes featuring guests including rapper Jim Jones, American Idol alum Geena Fontanella and R&B group Dru Hill. Stay tuned for performances following the climactic Wildstyle freestyle rap battle.
Worst Cooks in America
The cooking competition’s Season 29 season finale is especially poignant, because this was the last season filmed before celebrity chef Anne Burrell‘s untimely passing in June. She and fellow chef Gabe Bertaccini guide the finalists through a Shakespeare-inspired showdown before they embark on the ultimate challenge for kitchen amateurs: preparing a three-course meal worthy of being served in a restaurant.
The Runarounds
Hey, hey, it worked for The Monkees. Why not The Runarounds, a North Carolina rock band formed in 2021 by five local musicians—William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher—during a casting call for the Netflix hit Outer Banks. Executive producer Jonas Pate liked what he heard, and now the band and its musicians are playing versions of themselves in a dramatic series about young rockers dreaming of success over an eventful summer. “I want to write love songs that change the world,” says one of the Runarounds. We’ll see what happens when Arista Records drops the soundtrack to coincide with the eight-episode series’ binge release.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- American Ninja Warrior (8/7c, NBC): Following last week’s season finale, it’s the women’s turn, with 16 elite female ninjas navigating the obstacle course in head-to-head races to decide this year’s champion.
- Tarzan, the Ape Man (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): To mark Tarzan author Edgar Rice Burroughs’ 150th birthday, TCM airs the first seven of Johnny Weismuller’s Tarzan films, starting with the 1932 origin story and continuing through 1943’s Tarzan Triumphs.
- The Chrisleys: Back to Reality (8/7c, Lifetime): It’s hardly a surprise that reality-TV stars have no shame when it comes to craving the spotlight, but even by the genre’s icky standards, this comeback vehicle for the cloying and corrupt Todd and Julie Chrisley—convicted of bank and wire fraud and tax evasion, later pardoned by the president—marks a new low. Can Dancing With the Stars be far behind?
- LEGO Masters Jr. (8/7c, Fox): The teams take on a Harry Potter challenge, building rooms for the Hogwarts Houses that are anything but common.
- Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): A four-part true-crime docuseries, continuing Tuesday, dissects the toxic relationship between former mommy vlogger Ruby Franke and YouTube therapist Jodi Hilebrandt that led to charges of aggravated child abuse of two of Franke’s children.
- Driver (10/9c, PBS): A documentary from POV profiles Desiree Wood, a long-haul trucker who leads a workers’-rights movement from the cab of her truck.
ON THE STREAM:
- Winter Spring Summer or Fall (streaming on Paramount+): On the same week that her hit Netflix series Wednesday returns, Jenna Ortega‘s teen-romance drama co-starring Percy Hynes White makes its streaming debut.
- Irish Blood (streaming on Acorn TV): After discovering her late father’s hard drive, Fiona (Alicia Silverstone) begins to suspect his death wasn’t a suicide. You think?
- Great Kills (streaming on Tubi): The mock-documentary dark comedy starring Steve Stanulis as a Staten Island hitman returns for a second season.
- Ms. Rachel (streaming on Netflix): The popular YouTube children’s entertainer is back on the streamer with new episodes.