Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Fin Tutuola will take a beating when Law & Order: Special Victims Unit returns for its 27th season, according to Ice-T.

“In the first episode, something bad happens to me, and I end up in the hospital,” the rapper-turned-actor told People in a new interview as he hyped up SVU’s September 25 return.

In fact, it sounds like Fin’s hospitalization might take the NYPD sergeant out of commission for a while.

“I wasn’t in the second episode, but I’m back in the third,” Ice-T said. “They move us around.”

The longtime SVU star said he and his fellow cast members “have no idea” where the show is heading, with the possible exception of Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson), since she’s also an executive producer of the NBC series.

“Until we get a script, we don’t know,” he explained. “When I showed up for the first episode, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m getting my a** beat? Really?’ In the past, it was like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna get married this year.’ I’m like, ‘Married to who?’ ‘Right — Phoebe.’ I was like, ‘I’m in, I guess.’”

(Fin and Phoebe Baker, played by Jennifer Esposito, were engaged to be married in Season 22 but ultimately decided to keep their relationship the way it was.)

Still, Ice-T says he’s enjoying the job. “I’ve been on Law & Order for over 25 years now,” he said. “And filming for the new season has been great.”

And it’s great in part because Kelli Giddish is coming back to play Amanda Rollins full-time.

“I’m in love with everybody on the show, so it’s good to be back with her,” Ice-T told People. “Kevin [Kane] and Aimé [Donna Kelly] came on as series regulars. So you know, we pass the buck around.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 27 Premiere, Thursday, September 25, 9/8c