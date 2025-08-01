Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

The good doctor and a former familiar face at the detective desk in the Special Victims Unit are set to return to the beloved Law & Order franchise, according to reports.

According to an article from GiveMeMyRemote.com, Law & Order: SVU legacy actors BD Wong and Dean Winters will appear in the upcoming Season 27 of the long-running NBC drama. While details about their roles and possible storylines have not been fully revealed, fans can expect the return of Dr. George Huang and Detective Brian Cassidy to add depth and nostalgia to the new episodes.

In Season 2, Wong played Dr. George Huang in a recurring role before becoming a regular cast member in Season 4. He departed as a regular cast member of Law & Order: SVU after Season 12 but came back in guest appearances during later seasons. specifically in episodes during Seasons 13, 14, 15, and 17. On the show, Dr. Huang mentions his reassignment to Oklahoma City.

Winters starred in the debut season of SVU as Brian Cassidy, portraying a detective for the first 13 episodes before his character was transferred out of the unit due to his inability to cope with the nature of the cases. Cassidy was also romantically involved with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Winters later returned as a recurring guest in Seasons 13 through 15, and again in Seasons 19 and 20.

His final appearance was in a two-episode arc in Season 20 titled “Gone Fishin” and “Facing Demons.” In the storyline, Cassidy becomes a suspect in the murder of a child molester after threatening the man on the witness stand. It is eventually revealed that Cassidy was molested as a child. He later testifies against his abuser, leading to the man’s arrest and a personal breakthrough for Cassidy.

Law & Order: SVU Thursday, September 25, 9/8c.

