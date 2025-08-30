‘Gunsmoke’ at 70 and More TV Anniversaries, Devilish True Crime, Family Drama at the ‘Crossroad,’ Murder Most Intriguing on PBS

The Labor Day weekend tradition of showcasing vintage TV includes the launch of a monthlong tribute to Gunsmoke on its 70th anniversary, with marathons of The Flintstones to celebrate the classic toon’s 65th and the sitcom Girlfriends on its 25th. A true-crime docuseries explores the tragedy of a matricide and a son obsessed with the occult. Great American Family launches the family drama Crossroad Springs. PBS Masterpiece mysteries solve one case (on The Marlow Murder Club) while another (on Unforgotten) deepens.

Everett Collection

Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge

SATURDAY: Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness), Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake) and their Dodge City neighbors epitomized the TV Western for 20 years (1955-1975), encompassing the height and the waning days of what was once TV’s most popular genre. To mark the occasion of Gunsmoke‘s 70th anniversary, nostalgia network MeTV uses the Labor Day weekend to jumpstart a monthlong tribute through September, starting with the 1987 reunion movie Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge (at 11 am/10c), followed by a 1973 episode from the show’s next-to-last season in which an amnesiac Dillon falls for a widow (played by The Waltons‘ Michael Learned). On weekdays starting Monday for four weeks, the channel presents theme weeks with back-to-back episodes at 1 pm/12c, beginning with “a week of firsts.” On successive Saturdays at 11 am/10c, the channel airs the Gunsmoke TV movies that followed the show’s cancellation, with a bonus fan-favorite episode.

Holiday weekends are ripe for TV remembrances, and this Labor Day is no exception. MeTV Toons celebrates the 65th birthday of an animated perennial with The Flintstones: 65 Years & Still Rock’n! (Sunday, starting at 6 am/5c), an all-day marathon of the prehistoric classic that includes the full-length features The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones (10 am/9c) and The Man Called Flintstone (8/7c). For those with more contemporary tastes, Dabl Network salutes the 25th anniversary of the sitcom Girlfriends (2000-2008), starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones and Persia White, with a 24-hour marathon starting Sunday at 6 am/5c and continuing until 6 am/5c on Monday.

Let the Devil In

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Did the devil make him do it? That’s what many thought in 1988 when 14-year-old Tommy Sullivan Jr. murdered his mother Betty Anne in their New Jersey home, then set a fire to cover the evidence and took his own life in a neighbor’s backyard. While investigating the tragedy, authorities discovered a suicide note along with books on the occult, stoking pervasive fears characterized as “Satanic panic.” A four-part docuseries explores the disturbing crime and its lingering aftermath.

Great American Family

Crossroad Springs

Series Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: The sincere family drama, which streams earlier on Pure Flix, makes its linear network debut, introducing the ranching Hamilton family, led by patriarch Willis (Shaun Johnston), whose fall from a horse prompts his offspring to return to town. Daughter Janet (Emily Alatalo) is an ER doctor from a neighboring county hospital, and son James (Jonathan Stoddard) is a Chicago pastor who uproots his career, though not his faith, to help out on the neglected ranch. He’ll face romantic temptation when reunited with his high-school sweetheart Maggie (Brittany Underwood), who runs the local café. Home, after all, is where the heart is.

Sam Taylor / MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions

Unforgotten

10/9c

SUNDAY: Having identified the bones found in a marsh as belonging to the long-missing Gerry Cooper, cold-case detectives Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) and Jess James (Sinéad Keenan) inform his shaken professor widow Judith (Victoria Hamilton), who never believed Gerry committed suicide. As the police investigate Gerry’s cloudy past in the engrossing Masterpiece mystery, involving deep debts incurred during the pandemic and ties with criminal loan sharks, we’re left wondering how other characters, including autistic Marty (Maximillian Fairley) and Pakistani immigrant Asif (Elham Ehsas), are connected. In both of their subplots, we hear the sentiment “Life’s not fair,” so we can’t help but suspect there are more dark clouds on the horizon.

Also from Masterpiece: the conclusion of the first two-part mystery in the second season of The Marlow Murder Club (Sunday, 9/8c). Judith (Samantha Bond) follows codes found in a local paper’s crossword puzzle to an epiphany that helps explain how Sir Peter was killed by a falling bookcase in a locked room.

John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Summer Under the Stars

6am/5c

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Summer is almost over, and so is TCM’s monthlong series devoting each day of August to a different movie star with a 24-hour marathon. The actors featured in the last two days of the month are among Hollywood’s biggest: Kirk Douglas on Saturday and Irene Dunne on Sunday. Prime-time highlights include, for Douglas, two from 1951: the gritty Detective Story (Saturday, 8/7c) and William Wyler’s bitter Ace in the Hole (10/9c); and for Dunne, the relatively lighter fare of 1940’s screwball comedy My Favorite Wife (Sunday, 8/7c) and 1948’s heartwarming memoir I Remember Mama (9:45/8:45c).

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: