[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 2, “A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird.”]

Peacemaker‘s latest season may continue to explore Chris Smith’s (John Cena) complicated personal journey after uncovering an alternate dimension, but there’s still a lot going on in the main universe he hails from, particularly when it comes to his best pal after Eagly, Adebayo (Danielle Brooks).

While Adebayo has exhibited a rather optimistic view following her dismissal from A.R.G.U.S. after she exposed Project Butterfly, the latest episode of Peacemaker revealed just how bad things have gotten between her and wife Keeya (Elizabeth Faith Ludlow). Although it was teased that they were living apart in the premiere, this latest installment saw the pair cross paths, and it was tense.

As Adebayo dropped by their shared apartment to pick something up and visit their dogs, she ran into Keeya, who was less than pleased that Adebayo dropped in without warning.

Keeya told Adebayo she needed to give a heads-up if she was gonna do that, and they bickered over the way their lives have turned out, especially after Keeya believed they’d return to Gotham after they relocated for Adebayo to help her mother, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), with Project Butterfly.

“She’s in denial of what is actually happening with her marriage,” Brooks tells TV Insider. “She’s acting like, you know, all of it is together, but is really holding on by a string.” As Economos (Steve Agee) told Adebayo earlier this season, she is living in the worst level of Grand Theft Auto as she attempts to get her new private investigator business off the ground.

“It ain’t looking too good,” Brooks adds, “It ain’t looking too good is what I can say.” As fans saw in the episode, when Adebayo went to leave the apartment, she told Keeya, “I love you,” and didn’t get the words in response from her wife.

Still, Brooks hints at hope on the horizon for the couple to repair things. “They have some really beautiful moments,” Brooks says, “James [Gunn] wrote some really, really touching stuff for Keeya and Adebayo that we’ll get to see.”

Stay tuned to see how Adebayo and Keeya’s relationship continues to unfold, and let us know what you thought of the most recent development in the comments section below.

Peacemaker, Season 2, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max