[Warning: The above and below contain MAJOR spoilers for the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, “Full Nelson.”]

Peacemaker‘s second season may have concluded in October, but star Tim Meadows, who plays former A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury, is still fuzzy on the details surrounding the show’s most recent finale.

As viewers may recall, Season 2 of the DC series concluded with the 11th Street Kids — Chris Smith (John Cena), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) — banding together to create a new organization called Checkmate, to help people without an association to A.R.G.U.S. Joining the gang for this endeavour were new recruits Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodriguez), Rip Jagger a.k.a. Judo Master (Nhut Le), and Fleury.

But that was disrupted when Chris, a.k.a. Peacemaker, was captured by A.R.G.U.S. and Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). Chris was dropped onto “Salvation,” a planet uncovered through a door in the interdimensional access originally found at Chris’s father’s house. Unaware of their friend’s location, it was unclear what Checkmate’s next move would be, and it seems to echo Meadows’ view of filming for that episode.

Currently starring as driving instructor Gregg on CBS’s comedy DMV, Meadows jokes, “I think Fleury would take Gregg out one night for drinks in the strip club, and I think that would change a lot of Gregg’s attitude. Fleury is a despicable character who has a nice smile, and ladies love him… But, yeah, Peacemaker was fun to do, it’s been crazy sort of watching it all happen.”

“The thing I would say about Peacemaker and James Gunn, too, is that I don’t know anything about what happens other than the scenes that I’m in,” Meadows shares. In other words, you won’t get many spoilers from the comedic performer, including whether he’ll appear in any upcoming DC projects.

“Seriously, I watched the last episode like everybody else, like what the f**k is going on? I don’t [know],” Meadows explains of Peacemaker‘s Season 2 finale. “And all I shot for that episode was walking out of a building, and there was no dialogue. They were just like, ‘Yeah, just walk out being very happy.'”

While we’ll keep our fingers crossed for Fleury’s return to the DCU, Meadows acknowledges that despite all of the strengths Fleury may bring to the team, “the only weakness he has is bird blindness.” We think with animal expert Vigilante around, Fleury should be more than fine. Let us know what you think of Meadow’s reaction to filming Peacemaker‘s Season 2 finale, and sound off in the comments section about whether or not you’d like to see more Fleury onscreen in the future.

