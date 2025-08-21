‘B&B’: Katherine Kelly Lang, Scott Clifton & More Celebrate First Day on New Set (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Don Diamont, Katherine Kelly Lang, Scott Clifton, Lisa Yamada, and Naomi Matsuda celebrate first day on new 'Bold and Beautiful' set
Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful

 More

It’s a new era for The Bold and the Beautiful. The hit CBS soap’s home will now be at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles.

To celebrate this exciting next chapter and the end of the summer hiatus, many beloved B&B cast members stepped out on the set for the first day of filming and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 19. Don Diamont, Katherine Kelly Lang, Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle, Lawrence Saint-Victor, and more stars helped commemorate the special occasion.

“There’s something magical about stepping into new studios after 38 years… a mix of excitement, fresh beginnings, and the chance to create a whole new chapter of memories and stories,” Lang captioned her Instagram post. Diamont wrote in his own post, “This legendary lot was founded in 1919 and numerous motion picture and television productions have been shot there since. It’s a pretty special place! Feels like going back in time. ONWARD AND UPWARD.”

Back in June, soap fans learned The Bold and the Beautiful would be saying goodbye to its Television City set after 38 years. Television City had been the home of B&B since its debut in 1987.

Scroll to see The Bold and the Beautiful stars celebrating the soap’s new set.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS

Lisa Yamada, Rebecca Budig, Kimberlin Brown, Don Diamont, Katherine Kelly Lang, Bradley Bell, Executive Producer and Head Writer for The Bold And The Beautiful, John McCook, Jennifer Gareis, Naomi Matsuda, Laneya Grace and Tanner Novlan at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful cast

Don Diamont and Katherine Kelly Lang at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Don Diamont & Katherine Kelly Lang

Crew Morrow, Don Diamont and Scott Clifton at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Crew Morrow, Don Diamont & Scott Clifton

Annika Noelle at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Annika Noelle

Scott Clifton at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Scott Clifton

Lawrence Saint-Victor at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Lawrence Saint-Victor

Katherine Kelly Lang at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Katherine Kelly Lang

Tanner Novlan at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Tanner Novlan

Lisa Yamada and Matsuda at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Lisa Yamada & Naomi Matsuda

Crew Morrow at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Crew Morrow

Lauralee Bell and Lou Trabbie at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Lauralee Bell & Lou Trabbie

John McCook at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

John McCook

Kimberlin Brown, Katherine Kelly Lang, Rebecca Budig, Jennifer Gareis and Don Diamont at 'The Bold and The Beautiful' first day of taping at Sunset Las Palmas Studios
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Kimberlin Brown, Katherine Kelly Lang, Rebecca Budig, Jennifer Gareis & Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful

Annika Noelle

Crew Morrow

Don Diamont

John McCook

Katherine Kelly Lang

Lauralee Bell

Lawrence Saint-Victor

Lisa Yamada

Naomi Matsuda

Scott Clifton

Tanner Novlan




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mercedes Mone
1
AEW’s Mercedes Moné Gets Candid About Tony Khan, Love Life & ‘Forbidden Door’
'Doc' Season 2 Poster
2
First Look at Felicity Huffman on ‘Doc’ — Plus, Scoop on Her & Amy’s Past
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Misses $68,000 Win After Not Knowing What Word Means
BIG BROTHER Wednesday August 20, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Lauren Domingue. Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
4
‘Big Brother’ Fans Think This Season 27 Contestant Should Face ‘Auto-Eviction’
Noah Wyle as Robby and Ken Kirby as Shen behind the scenes of 'The Pitt' Season 2
5
Langdon Returns to Work in ‘The Pitt’s First Season 2 Trailer