It’s a new era for The Bold and the Beautiful. The hit CBS soap’s home will now be at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles.

To celebrate this exciting next chapter and the end of the summer hiatus, many beloved B&B cast members stepped out on the set for the first day of filming and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 19. Don Diamont, Katherine Kelly Lang, Scott Clifton, Annika Noelle, Lawrence Saint-Victor, and more stars helped commemorate the special occasion.

“There’s something magical about stepping into new studios after 38 years… a mix of excitement, fresh beginnings, and the chance to create a whole new chapter of memories and stories,” Lang captioned her Instagram post. Diamont wrote in his own post, “This legendary lot was founded in 1919 and numerous motion picture and television productions have been shot there since. It’s a pretty special place! Feels like going back in time. ONWARD AND UPWARD.”

Back in June, soap fans learned The Bold and the Beautiful would be saying goodbye to its Television City set after 38 years. Television City had been the home of B&B since its debut in 1987.

