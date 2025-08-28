‘American Hostage’: Mireille Enos Added to Jon Hamm-Led Series for MGM+

Adding to its already impressive catalog of series and specials, MGM+ has picked up a new thriller anthology co-created and executive-produced by Shawn Ryan and Eileen Myers.

Similar in format to American Horror Story or Feud, the show is structured as an anthology, with each season centered on a different hostage situation. This approach allows each installment to tell a contained story while exploring new characters and high-stakes scenarios.

The first eight-episode chapter adapts the debut season of the scripted podcast of the same name and will feature Jon Hamm reprising his original role for the series.

Here is everything we know so far about the MGM+ series.

When will American Hostage premiere?

Filming is scheduled to begin this fall in Winnipeg, Canada, which means the series likely won’t arrive until 2026, or possibly even 2027.

What is American Hostage about?

Set in the so-called “Me Decade” of the 1970s, the first season follows the true story of Fred Heckman (played by Hamm), an Indianapolis radio reporter and respected journalist who is thrust into the spotlight after a man named Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his show.

Kiritsis, angry over a dispute with a mortgage company, took a mortgage executive hostage. During the standoff, Kiritsis demanded airtime and specifically requested Heckman.

Who stars in American Hostage?

In addition to Hamm, on August 27, Deadline announced that Mireille Enos will play the role of Barbara, Fred’s wife, who forges a friendship with the hostage’s wife due to their circumstances.

Who is behind American Hostage?

Hamm, Ryan, and Myers executive produce along with Connie Tavel, Sharon Hoffman, and Ryan’s MiddKid Productions partner, Marney Hochman. The company behind the American Hostage podcast, Shawn Christensen and Gabriel Mason of Criminal Content, also serve as executive producers.

Is there a trailer?

No. Not yet, but please check back.

American Hostage, TBA, MGM+