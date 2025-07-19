Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) kicked off the first season of Daredevil: Born Again by killing Foggy (Elden Henson) and later attempting to take out Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), only for Matt (Charlie Cox) to get in the way. The Disney+ series will return for a second season, which Bethel had just finished filming three days before TV Insider spoke with him about his new Netflix drama, Untamed. We, of course, had to ask him about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Bullseye and Daredevil’s dynamic is “out of control,” Bethel reveals.

Season 2 is “going to be f**king awesome. There are some Bullseye scenes in this new season that are easily the coolest thing that I’ve ever done and that I think are some of the coolest stuff that’s ever been on Daredevil, honestly,” he continues.

“I’m incredibly excited. I’m really proud of the work that I did and that we did as a whole team on this new season. I think it’s just going to blow people’s minds and blow the roof off for who knows, hopefully all kinds of great stuff in the future,” says Wilson Bethel. “So yeah, I’m very excited about it.”

As for which side Bullseye will land on, especially with Bethel’s tease about his and Daredevil’s dynamic, executive producer and series writer Dario Scardapane told TV Insider after the Season 1 finale, “A lot of the fun of where we left things in the finale is that you see Bullseye looking out a broken window. All of those people that you checked in with at the end, there’s a central question. Everybody’s got to pick a side, which side are they going to end up on? And that’s a huge part of what’s coming down the road. And I’m a huge Wilson Bethel fan. I think that what he’s done with Bullseye is super interesting, and I think that we’ve got a pretty great set of cards to play in terms of our characters. We have an embarrassment of riches at this point.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 ended with Fisk declaring martial law, and Matt and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) joining a small army they’d assembled to fight back. (It was since revealed that Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role as Jessica Jones in Season 2.) Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), meanwhile, had a fight of his own: out of the cage he was held in by the AVTF.

