The Wednesday, August 27, episode of The Challenge Season 41 featured the abrupt exit of Cara Maria Sorbello. The longtime veteran and two-time champion announced her departure during a conversation with Chris “CT” Tamburello in a moment that might’ve seemed abrupt to some fans watching.

“So, yeah, I have to go,” she said, to which he replied, “Of course you do.” In a confessional, Cara explained a bit further, adding, “I have things with my family back home that are weighing heavily on me. This is harder than The Challenge itself. This is my escape. This is where I can just go on autopilot and just focus on one thing and escape my home reality.”

The footage also showed Cara on a phone call saying, “I just talked to my Auntie Cheryl. Things are really, really not good.”

She did not specify the reason for her exit, although her partner, Leo Dionicio, gave some insight. “I didn’t know originally why she had to go. I’m assuming something important because I know she’s a big competitor. Once I found out it was about her mom, I just wanted to reassure her that, look, I’m not mad at you. I just want her to be loved and make sure she knew that her family had her here and her family at home has her there.”

Cara then said goodbye to Nany González, whose mom died in 2021. “Just take care of you, OK?” Nany assured her. “I’m praying for you and your mom, OK?”

In May, Cara revealed on Instagram that her mom had died on April 1. She had been battling cancer, and Cara had been spending her final months with her in Massachusetts. Season 41 of The Challenge was filmed in the first half of the year, so it’s likely that Cara left the show amid her mom’s ailing health.

“My mom passed away April 1,” she captioned her May 11 video. “I have been MIA on here for the last few months because I was in Massachusetts taking care of her and then dealing with the aftermath.”

She gave more insight into what happened in the video, revealing that her mom was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in her “lymph, breast, bone, stomach, brain, everywhere” about three years ago. “They told her she had about three months,” Cara explained. “She said, ‘Nope!’ She had too much to do first, and she always did things on her terms. She wanted to fight it and use the time she had left to live her life to the fullest.”

The reality star said her mom went through chemo and radiation, outliving what was expected by three extra years. Cara explained that in January, her mom was “slowing down” but still living, walking, and talking on her own. It was in March when she received the call from her aunt that things had taken a turn.

“The cancer came back warp-speed, and my mom went from walking and talking to nonverbal, and she was in hospice,” Cara continued. “She was trapped in her shell of a body.” That’s when she flew back to Massachusetts to be with her mom, which explains her exit from The Challenge.

