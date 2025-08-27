Earlier this year, Pawn Stars patriarch Rick Harrison revealed that the show, which premiered in 2009 and aired for 23 seasons, is no longer under contract with the History Channel. Season 23 concluded earlier this year, and now the beloved series appears to be on an indefinite hiatus.

“We’re waiting to see when we might resume filming or what will come next on the horizon,” Rick said in a statement at the time. “Here’s to Pawn Stars 2.0.” No plans for an official revival have been confirmed yet, but one person who won’t be returning is Rick’s son Corey Harrison, who’s made it clear that he’s moved on.

Scroll down for what we know about Corey’s reason for wanting to leave the show and more.

Why did Corey Harrison leave Pawn Stars?

Although Corey never actually left Pawn Stars during its 23-season run, he made it clear that he has no intentions to return if the show comes back in some form.

“At this stage of the game, we’re all playing a character on Pawn Stars,” he told the Las Vegas Review in February. “I can’t play another season of 41-year-old me pretending to be 23.”

He added, “At some point, you’ve got to prepare for the end. I’d be stupid not to be prepared. I look at it that way. I’m set up for the future. I’ve loved filming the show, being on the show, but the past few years have been rough. I’m ready to move on.'”

Corey confirmed that he was not in any talks with History to renew his contract at the time, either. He also addressed his father’s podcast Pawn After Dark, adding, “They told me what they are doing and I said, ‘Alright, cool. I’ll pack it up. I’m moving to Mexico. You guys have a fun time out here and do what you want to do.’ My dad will work ’til the day he collapses. That’s just not me.”

Where does Corey Harrison live?

Another part of the reason that Corey likely won’t be part of Pawn Stars in the future is because he’s relocated to Tulum, Mexico, and no longer lives in Las Vegas. He moved there a few months after filming wrapped on Pawn Stars Season 23 in June 2024.

“I’ve gotten to be friends with the mayor of Tulum, Diego,” he said. “The police come by once or twice a day to check on things, get photos with me. I never thought I’d be hanging out with cops and politicians in Mexico. I figured my life would always go a different way.”

How did Corey Harrison lose weight?

During his time on Pawn Stars, Corey underwent a massive physical transformation when he lost nearly 200 pounds. He reached nearly 402 pounds when his doctor put him on preventative diabetes medication, which made him realize he had to start losing weight.

He ended up having a lap band surgery and told People in 2014 that he was down to 210 pounds for a weight loss total of 192 pounds.

“I’m actually excited to go to the gym now,” he gushed. “I box 12 rounds a day five days a week. When I was a teenager I loved snowboarding, but in my 20s I was too big to strap my feet in the boards. Being able to finally touch my toes made me realize I could snowboard again, so I went out and got new gear immediately.”

Why was Corey Harrison arrested?

In 2023, Corey was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with DUI, per TMZ. Police witnessed his vehicle veering between two lanes and pulled him over, having to use a public address system when he was “slow to stop.”

The arresting officer noted that there was a “strong odor of alcohol” and said Corey’s eyes were bloodshot. He was taken into custody after a field sobriety test and booked in Las Vegas county jail after being given a blood test since the breathalyzer machine was not working.

Meanwhile, Harrison claimed he had only had one drink on a flight hours earlier. He was released from jail after eight hours and said he intended to fight the charges.

Is Corey Harrison married?

It’s unclear if Harrison is currently in a relationship, but he’s been married twice before. His first wife was his high school sweetheart, Charlene. However, they divorced in 2015.

He then tied the knot with Korina “Kiki” Harrison in 2017, but they split one year later. The exes share a son who was born in October 2018.