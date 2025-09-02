Al Roker Gets Candid About His Three Decades on NBC’s ‘Today’ Show

Al Roker made the most of his opportunity to step in for the legendary Willard Scott as the weather anchor on Today. Over the three decades since, the 71-year-old evolved into a beloved staple of NBC’s long-running morning show franchise. From natural disasters and terrorist attacks to shocking scandals and turbulent political climates, Roker has often been a much-needed light in the darkest of times.

It’s his natural curiosity and ability to connect with audiences which made him more than just telling viewers if it were going to rain or not. Even through big changes in the anchor chair including most recently with Hoda Kotb’s exit, the Emmy-winner remains a welcome constant. Roker parlayed this success into becoming a best-selling author, culinary authority and content creator.

The next project from his production company Al Roker Entertainment is the PBS Kids animated series Weather Hunters. Premiering September 8, the new show centers on an eight-year-old weather detective named Lily Hunter ((Tandi Fomukong) who shares her investigations with her family and friends including dad Al Hunter, voiced by the man himself.

We caught up with Roker to reflect on Today’s longevity, impact and what it has afforded him.

Next year marks 30 years as a regular on Today for you. How do you put that into perspective that you are still a staple of that show while creating other projects you’re passionate about such as Weather Hunters.

Al Roker: I have to tell you it’s almost like sausage. You really love sausage, but if you think of how sausage is made and what goes into it, then you’re like, “I don’t know.” I’ve had this career that I don’t think I could have planned. It’s funny because when I was on vacation with my wife Deborah Roberts, who is co-anchor of ABC’s 20/20. I live with a real journalist, I just play one on TV. Well, she asked me if I ever thought I would be here. I said, “No, who could imagine this?” I was a kid from Queens, New York.

I wanted to work in television. I didn’t want to be on television. It just worked out. To be able to, at this point in my life, have what I think is a beautiful animated show just from the look and feel of it. But to also hopefully have an impact for kids of understanding the world around them. And then to be working on the longest-running television morning show, it is just mind-boggling. The idea that my dad worked for the New York City Transit Authority, and I’ve worked almost twice as long for NBC than my dad worked as a bus driver dispatcher and management person in the transit. It’s still mind-boggling.

What are your thoughts on Today’s longevity and where it’s going in the future?

Listen, if I knew that, I wouldn’t need this job [laughs]. That said, I think what is interesting is when you look at all these streaming platforms what is the common denominator they’ve discovered? It’s funny they’ve made these new discoveries like, “Oh my gosh, people want to gather around and watch live television together. Unbelievable!” Who would have thought that? Oh my gosh! Well, that is what the Today show is. It’s a shared experience. The Today show has been one of the early adapters of going to where the audience is. So, yes, we are on all these social platforms, but I still get young people coming up to tell me they watch Today with their grandparents or watched me with their parents. There is a community that The Today Show has created over the now 73 or so years.

And you’ve been a fixture for so long.

We all come and go on the show. We are temporary custodians of the show. To be part of it, it’s really a privilege and honor. I don’t mean this to sound corny. I filled in on the show when Bryant [Gumble] and Jane [Pauley] were doing the show. I take a particular pride in that I have some DNA from the past, but I’m still part of the present. It’s fun.

When you talk about the cross-generational connection, I get it. When I was in high school during first period TV Production, we would have Today on as we prepared for our morning announcements and on Fridays we would have “The Friday Show.”

That’s the greatness in it. There is always this perception that people will only watch people they are like. The only people who believe that generally are the people who program television. The folks who watch television, it’s different. You look at Only Murders in the Building. Look at that multi-generational cast and viewers who watch that show. I think at the end of the day people watch television for stories and people. I think for Today, at the very basis of our existence is to tell people the story.

Whether it’s about their finances or health or environment, whatever. That’s what we do. Take people places they may not normally go. Here is the beauty of it. Everyone talks about the sophistication of this or that. They talk about interactive television or things like TikTok. To this day, you watch our show, what do you see? People holding signs for folks back home. There is something communal about being able to hold a sign that says, “Hi mom,” and the folks back home can see it. It’s a pretty simple formula that has worked for so long. We’re not reinventing the wheel, but it works.

Weather Hunters premiere, September 8, PBS (Check Local Listings)

Today, Daily, 7 a.m. ET, NBC