From Stranger Things to The Walking Dead, Halloween Horror Nights has become an expert at transforming some of the most popular TV shows into horrifying walk-through experiences.

Halloween Horror Nights is a seasonal event hosted by Universal Studios theme parks worldwide, where the park is transformed to evoke fear at every turn. Complete with scare zones, live entertainment, and 10 haunted houses, the event often draws inspiration from iconic horror series and franchises. This year, the terrifying tradition continues, with haunted houses based on Amazon Prime’s Fallout and characters from the WWE universe. And with upcoming releases of IT: Welcome to Derry and Season 5 of Stranger Things, we’ve already got next year on our radar.

Join us as we revisit some of the most memorable TV shows that have been transformed into haunted houses and when they were at Halloween Horror Nights.

Lucy MacLean scare actor in 'The Fallout' haunted house
Youtube

Fallout (2025)

Guests can experience the post-apocalyptic L.A. featured on the Amazon Prime series, featuring characters like Lucy MacLean, Monty, and Steph Harper.

The experience begins in Vault 33. After passing through the Wasteland, guests enter the town of Filly, where Ma June, Maximus, Lucy, Wilzig, and the Snake Oil Salesman are waiting. They also walk through the Super Duper Mart, Vault 4 and the New California Republican Headquarters.

The television show is based on the video game of the same name.

A scare actor in 'The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks' haunted house.
Youtube

WWE Presents: The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks (2025)

Enter the world of the Wyatt Sicks, a professional WWE wrestling group that’s taking guests into their realm. While it’s not based on a specific TV show, it’s part of the expanding WWE universe, and the group can be seen on SmackDown

Uncle Howdy, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus the Pig bring patrons backstage of WWE before arriving at the set of Firefly Fun House, another part of the WWE universe that introduced the Wyatt Sicks. The house also features a hallway with televisions playing videos of WWE wrestlers.

Guests visit the respective realms of each member of the Wyatt Sicks on their way to late WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt’s shack and exit the house through a hallway of doors sure to bring scares.

Youtube

The Last of Us (2023)

On the 10 year anniversary of the iconic video-game-turned-TV -show, Halloween Horror Nights decided they would be bringing The Last of Us to life for the Halloween season.

The haunted house drew its inspiration from the video game, which the HBO Max series is based on. Guests are immersed in an apocalyptic world, immediately “getting attacked” by Hunters. The house followed characters Joel and Ellie as they fought off a variety of creatures, such as Stalkers, Runners, Bloaters, and Clickers.

It also included subtle nods to the popular video game, including its workbenches and a scene depicting the bodies of character Ish and his family.

Youtube

Stranger Things 4 (2023)

Stranger Things returned to Halloween Horror Nights with a Season 4 themed haunted house that invited guests to “join in the fight against Vecna.”

Many scenes were recreated for this house, including Fred Benson and Chrissy Cunningham’s respective death scenes. As guests enter Hawkins National Laboratory, they’re taken back in time to Eleven opening a portal to the Upside Down in Henry Creel’s chest as he transforms into Vecna.

With “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush playing in the background, guests then entered Vecna’s Mind Lair with mutilated corpses entangled in vines. They also saw Eddie and Dustin battling Demobats as “Master of Puppets” by Metallica played.

The journey ended inside the Creel House with the teenagers attempting to kill Vecna.   

YouTube

The Haunting of Hill House (2021)

Originally planned for 2020, The Haunting of Hill House was featured at Halloween Horror Nights the year following the pandemic. The entire experience takes place in Hill House, with the Red Door being one of the first thing guests see.

As people made their way through the house’s hallway, the walls would disappear to show Nell’s hanging body while Olivia Crain and the clock repairman occasionally scared guests.

The remains of William Hill could be seen as guests made their way through the mold room before again returning to a black hallway featuring the Bent-Neck Lady and ominous whispering. The Red Room was next, where Olivia Crain was seen carrying rat poison and Abigail choking. The final room was the nursery, which featured Leigh Crain with something moving in her stomach.

Eleven and Hopper close the gate to the Upside Down in the 'Stranger Things' haunted house
YouTube

Stranger Things (2019)

Just one year after the first Stranger Things haunted house debuted, Halloween Horror Nights brought it back to invite fans into the worlds of Seasons 2 and 3.

The haunted house began with Hawkins Middle School before moving to the Palace Arcade, where Will Byers was seen looking at the Mindflayer in the iconic red storm. The guests then entered the Upside Down version of the Byers’ bathroom before watching Dustin’s “pet” demogorgon eat Mews, his family cat.

Guests also entered Hawkins Laboratory, which featured a graphic scene of Bob Newby being attacked by the demodogs.

This part of the haunted house ended with Hopper and Eleven closing the gate to the Upside Down before launching guests into the world of Season 3, which started with a blindfolded Eleven sitting in front of a static TV and a possessed Billy Hargrove on the other side of the room.

Guests then entered Brim Born Steel works, where the Flayed were attacking. Other notable locations include Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Hopper’s cabin, and the Starcourt Mall, which they entered through the secret base underneath the mall.

Eleven fights a demogorgon at the end of the 'Stranger Things' haunted house
YouTube

Stranger Things (2018)

This was the first time Halloween Horror Nights did a Stranger Things themed haunted house, following the release of the series’ first season. The demogorgons were the real star of the show, terrorizing thrill-seeking fans as they entered the world of Hawkins, Indiana.

Guests first walked into the Hawkins National Laboratory before arriving outside at Mirkwood, where Will Byers went missing. They then traveled inside the Byers’ home, seeing iconic moments from the show like the demogorgons trying to get through the wall and flickering Christmas lights hung above painted letters. Once they got to Will’s room, guests entered the Upside Down and saw distorted versions of the town’s library and Hawkins Middle School.

It became very popular, and it won House of the Year in 2018. The award is given out annually by Halloween Horror Nights executives.

A zombie from 'The Walking Dead' crawls toward guests
YouTube

The Walking Dead (2016)

This house was Halloween Horror Night’s fifth and final inclusion of The Walking Dead.

Based on the first six seasons as a whole, the haunted house took guests through Hershel’s Barn, the Governor’s Secret Room, Terminus, and the Alexandria Sewer System. Not much can be recalled on the specifics of the house, but the outside of the building depicted the show’s campsite outside of Atlanta.

Frank Ockenfels 3/AMC

The Walking Dead: The Living and the Dead (2015)

The fourth installment of The Walking Dead at Halloween Horror Nights was based on Season 5 of the TV show and primarily set in Terminus, one of the locations in the series.

The haunted house began with survivors killing recent victims in Terminus before entering the McQuarrie Family Services Food Band and Thrift Store. Here, guests are “attacked” by the walkers, leading them to arrive at St. Sarah’s Church before exiting the house.

Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead: The End of the Line (2014)

Based on Season 4 of The Walking Dead, The End of the Line was the largest haunted house Halloween Horror Nights house had created at the time. Featured locations were the West Georgia Correctional Facility, Big Spot, and Terminus.

Guests experienced the country club Daryl and Beth found in Season 4, which included zombies hanging from the ceiling while simultaneously jumping out throughout the room. The house even featured the character Mary, who was cooking on the grill and offering plates of food.

Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead: No Safe Haven (2013)

Guests entered the event’s second installment of The Walking Dead haunted houses, immersing themselves in the Season 3 world of Woodbury.

This house wasn’t’ for the weak. Guests entered the governor’s office, which contained aquariums filled with the severed heads of walkers. They then had to lower themselves to the floor to get through Penny’s crawlspace before entering Woodbury. As they reached the West Georgia Correctional Facility, they faced swarms of inmate walkers as they exited the haunted house.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead Inside (2012)

This was the first time Halloween Horror Nights created a haunted house based on The Walking Dead, and it was inspired by the first two seasons of the series.

“There is strength in numbers, and you must band together to make it through many of the iconic settings made famous by the critically-acclaimed AMC television series, The Walking Dead,” the description read. “As the city is crawling with hordes of walkers, the issue of you becoming one of them is not a question of if, but when.

MTV

Fear Factor (2002)

Back when it was called Halloween Horror Nights: Islands of Fear, the creators brought Fear Factor to life with this haunted house. It drew on people’s common fears, containing rooms with snakes, worms, spiders, bugs, and rats. There was also a room filled with hanging fish and an accompanying odor, as well as another that showcased someone vomiting.

