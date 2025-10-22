From Stranger Things to The Walking Dead, Halloween Horror Nights has become an expert at transforming some of the most popular TV shows into horrifying walk-through experiences.

Halloween Horror Nights is a seasonal event hosted by Universal Studios theme parks worldwide, where the park is transformed to evoke fear at every turn. Complete with scare zones, live entertainment, and 10 haunted houses, the event often draws inspiration from iconic horror series and franchises. This year, the terrifying tradition continues, with haunted houses based on Amazon Prime’s Fallout and characters from the WWE universe. And with upcoming releases of IT: Welcome to Derry and Season 5 of Stranger Things, we’ve already got next year on our radar.

Join us as we revisit some of the most memorable TV shows that have been transformed into haunted houses and when they were at Halloween Horror Nights.