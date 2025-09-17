Don’t Be a Braindead Walker For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Walking Dead Newsletter:

Amy Blanc Lacy, a script supervisor who worked on several movies and TV shows, including The Walking Dead, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday, September 1. She was 62.

In a news release from the Atlanta Police Department, the fatal collision happened just after 5 pm on Labor Day, when a 31-year-old driver, Buck Rollins, allegedly lost control of his car and collided with a Toyota Prius as it was passing through an intersection.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by People, Rollins was said to be going 90 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone when he drove over the curb, causing the car to launch into the air and hit Amy’s Prius. Authorities said Rollins walked away from the scene carrying his golf clubs.

Amy was in the backseat of the Prius, driven by her 23-year-old son, Oliver Lacy. Her 25-year-old son, Adrian Lacy, was also a passenger. All three were critically injured in the collision and transported to a local hospital. Amy later succumbed to her injuries after being taken off life support on September 5.

Per the affidavit, Rollins told police he’d suffered a seizure and walked home after the accident, saying he didn’t know why he left the scene. He surrendered to the Atlanta Police Department and was arrested and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, hit and run, reckless driving and speeding. He was released from jail on $70,000 bond on Sept. 10.

Amy served as a script supervisor on The Walking Dead for 137 episodes between 2011 and 2020. Her other credits include Halt and Catch Fire, Loki, The First Lady, Kingdom Business, and more. She also directed the 2021 short Happy Trails.

A memorial service for the mother of three was held on September 10, where she was laid to rest with an eco-friendly burial. Her niece, Erin Haley, paid tribute on Facebook.

“The indomitable spirit that is Amy Blanc Lacy will live on in all who know her, met her, or were otherwise a recipient of the incredible and unconditional love she gave to all living creatures – human and animals, birds and trees, fish, and bugs. Except maybe ticks,” Erin wrote. “Amy Blanc Lacy. Always Be Loving. Always Be Laughing.”

Walking Dead star Khary Payton also shared a heartfelt message, writing on Instagram, “Amy. You’ve always been an angel. I’ll be looking for you in all the little beautiful things. Love and miss you.”

Producer Erin Lee Carr, who worked with Amy on the upcoming Hulu show Murdaugh: Death in the Family, wrote, “I, along with hundreds of my colleagues, spent countless hours with her this past year. While she was ostensibly our script supervisor, she was so much more. Amy was the bright light available to all of us each day. She always had a hug, a giggle, a new fact to share. She treated everyone with absolute kindness.”

Brittany Snow, who stars in Murdaugh, added in the comments, “Many times did I say to myself I wanna be more like Amy. Incredible soul. 💔💔.”

Patch Darragh, who also stars in the upcoming drama, said, “Oh no. She was indeed very special.

Fellow co-star Ryan Paynter added, “This is awful. Wow. She was such a light on set. May she rest in peace.😔🤍.”