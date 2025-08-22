See Chandler Kinney Make Surprise Appearance on ‘Descendants/Zombies’ Concert Tour

Disney Channel fans were treated to a special surprise during the Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour‘s New York City stop.

Chandler Kinney, best known for her role as Willa in the Zombies film franchise, joined her fellow Disney stars on stage at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, August 21. “I’m so excited,” she said backstage in a Thursday Instagram video. “MK [Mekonnen Knife] organized this entire thing. He called me and was like, ‘You know what? We gotta bring you on stage.’ So, here we are!”

Before making her grand entrance, Kinney yelled into the crowd, “Did somebody say werewolf?” The crowd erupted into cheers as she joined Descendants: The Rise of Red star Kylie Cantrall on stage. The pair led the crowd in a group howl before Knife, Dara Reneé, and Joshua Colley‘s performance of “We Own the Night” and “Call to the Wild” from Zombies 2.

Backstage, Kinney danced along to the song with her Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires costar Malachi Barton. “I did it!” she exclaimed.

In addition to Kinney, several cast members of the upcoming Disney+/Disney Channel series Coven Academy were also in attendance at Thursday night’s show. “Zombies, Descendants, AND Coven Academy?! 🤝#DZWorldsCollideTour,” the Disney Zombies Instagram account captioned a backstage group photo.

Kinney got her Disney Channel start on episodes of Girl Meets World and K.C. Undercover in 2015 and 2017, respectively, before taking on the role of the werewolf alpha Willa in 2020’s Zombies 2. She reprised the role in 2022’s Zombies 3, the animated show Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, and most recently, Zombies 4, which premiered last month.

Outside of the Zombies universe, Kinney is known for her roles on the series Lethal Weapon and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. She also competed with Brandon Armstrong in Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars last year, finishing in third place.

She paid tribute to her Zombies role by dancing a Paso Doble to “We Own the Night” during the show’s Disney Night in October 2024. The dance earned Kinney and Armstrong one of the highest scores of the night with all nines from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

The Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour kicked off last month and features several of the films’ stars — including Cantrall, Knife, Reneé, Colley, Barton, Malia Baker, and Freya Skye — performing the biggest hits from the Descendants and Zombies movie soundtracks.

The tour will travel to more cities across the U.S. before concluding in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 16.