The Zombies franchise entered a new era with Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Zed (Milo Manheim), Addison (Meg Donnelly), and their friends encountered Vampires and Daywalkers, with Victor (Malachi Barton) and Nova (Freya Skye) emerging as new leads.

Like Zed and Addison, Victor and Nova are drawn to each other despite the Vampires and Daywalkers being at odds. Throughout the fourth film, Victor and Nova work together to unite their people. At the end of Zombies 4, following many incredible musical numbers, Victor and Nova share a sweet hug before catching a glimpse of what looks like a water tornado in the distance.

With any Zombies movie, you’re going to get a whole new playlist of bangers. Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires included several catchy tracks, including “The Place to Be,” “Don’t Mess With Us,” and “Dream Come True.” In honor of the film, TV Insider put the franchise’s newest stars, Malachi Barton and Freya Skye, to the test. How well do they know the songs from the Zombies movies?

Right off the bat, we decided to take it easy with “Someday,” the most famous Zombies tune. Barton and Skye immediately knew Zed and Addison’s beloved ballad and even sang a little bit of it together. Next up was “Exceptional Zed,” which stumped the costars for a minute. After crooning some of the lyrics, Skye named the track correctly.

With “We Own the Night,” Barton sweetly asked for a hint after getting stuck on the lyrics. We happily obliged, and Barton guessed “Night Falls,” which is actually a song from Descendants 2. However, our clue was enough to get Skye to the finish line.

When they were quizzed on the “Stand” lyrics, they were initially perplexed. However, once Skye realized the track was from the first Zombies movie, she knew it was “Stand.” Barton sat back in his seat and said to his costar, “How do you know this?” A smiling Skye gave herself a high five for her encyclopedic knowledge.

Watch the full video above to see the Zombies 4 stars get quizzed on your favorite songs from the franchise. Do you want to see a fifth Zombies movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

