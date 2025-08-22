Why Ryan Seacrest Has Austin Butler Shirtless Photo on His Fridge

Ryan Seacrest is taking inspiration from Austin Butler. The Wheel of Fortune host admitted that he has a shirtless photo of the actor on his fridge for “body inspiration.”

After conducting an interview with Austin Butler, Ryan Seacrest may have a slight man crush on him. “Now, he is up on my fridge,” Seacrest admitted to his On Air With Ryan Seacrest hosts Tanya Rad and Sisanie on August 21.

“You’ve got to have an inspiration board up on a wall or a fridge or something.” He then played a clip of Butler during the interview, asking Seacrest how he was doing. “I’m gonna play that every day,” he said. “He’s got the greatest voice.”

“I’m inspired by you,” Butler said. Seacrest admitted that he erased his cohosts’ voices and just left in Butler’s parts.

The inspiring photo comes from Butler’s Men’s Health photoshoot and interview from August 19. After not having to worry about his body for Elvis, Butler redirected his life. He trained religiously and ate restrictively for Dune: Part 2 after being guided by a trainer.

While training for the upcoming film, Enemies, Butler worked out six or seven days per week, and his diet consisted of “omelets, chicken kebab, and the occasional steak” to “sharpen his jaw and cheekbones,” according to the outlet.

Seacrest has shared his fitness routine with his followers many times. Most recently, he posted a video of himself working out in a sea with weights and very tiny swim shorts.

On August 11, the host captioned his post, “My summer resistance training — the sea resists me and it’s winning.”

In the video, the 50-year-old held a pair of dumbbells and performed numerous exercises, including lateral raises, front raises, squats, and underwater lunges.

Although sometimes he indulges in his favorite foods, Seacrest is known for living a healthy lifestyle, and showing it off on social media. In March, the host flashed his toned biceps when he got a fake tattoo.

In 2023, Seacrest told People that he sticks to a Mediterranean diet and tries to get enough sleep. He also has a shot of olive oil with his coffee, which he heard helps with weight loss and inflammation.

Maybe Butler can hook Seacrest up with his trainer. They seem to both inspire each other.