When Does 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Come to Netflix?

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson in 'Call the Midwife' Season 14 Episode 1
Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife is currently on a brief break from filming its upcoming Season 15. The show’s cast and crew are taking a summer vacation after going international to film in Hong Kong earlier this summer. While fans wait for Call the Midwife Season 15 to be completed and come out, U.S. audiences will have the chance to catch up on Season 14 on Netflix quite soon.

Netflix announced its September 2025 lineup of original and non-original titles coming to the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 20. Among the non-originals coming to the streamer in September are Interview With the Vampire Season 2, Orphan Black Seasons 1-5, Nashville Seasons 1-6, S.W.A.T. Season 8 (the final season), Spartacus Seasons 1-4 (September 23), and more. Call the Midwife Season 14 is among the list of shows dropping next month as well.

When does Call the Midwife Season 14 drop on Netflix?

U.S. Call the Midwife fans will be able to watch Season 14 on Netflix on Monday, September 15. The season consists of eight episodes set in the 1970s, which was a time of great change for Poplar. Workers strikes and government red tape caused some of the season’s drama. One new romance was cemented with a wedding, while a new romance bloomed for two beloved characters. A teen pregnancy also became a major storyline for the season.

 

How many seasons of Call the Midwife are on Netflix?

All previous 13 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on Netflix, including the Call the Midwife Christmas specials.

When does Call the Midwife Season 15 premiere?

Call the Midwife Season 15 will premiere in January 2026 on BBC in the U.K., according to Radio Times. Season 14 premiered in the U.K. in January 2025 and in March 2025 in the U.S. An exact premiere date for Season 15 for both the U.K. and the U.S. have not been announced, but the release schedule will likely follow suit with the previous seasons, meaning that Call the Midwife Season 15 will likely premiere in March 2026 on PBS. The Christmas specials typically come out on Boxing Day (December 26).

There’s also a Call the Midwife movie and a prequel series in the works.

