Two Jake Weary projects are having moments on Netflix. The actor made a splash playing Cane Buckley on Kevin Williamson‘s new show, The Waterfront, and his TNT family drama, Animal Kingdom, became a huge hit for the streamer when the series dropped in June.

Animal Kingdom, which ran for six seasons, chronicled the complicated lives of the Cody crime family. Weary played Deran Cody, one of the few family members left alive at the end of the series. Given Animal Kingdom’s continued popularity, TV Insider asked Weary if he’d be open to reprising the role in a spinoff.

“I’m such a massive fan of [executive producer] John Wells. And if he contacted me and said, ‘Hey, look, we have a script,’ I would 100% jump to the opportunity to work with him again,” Weary said. “He’s so talented. I really believe in his vision. I’m so happy for him with the success of The Pitt and Shawn [Hatosy]. So, yeah, whether it’s Animal Kingdom or something else, I think that I would. I would love to have the opportunity to work with him again.”

At the end of Animal Kingdom’s run, Deran was forced to watch his brother, Craig (Ben Robson), die. In his brother’s final moments, Deran promised to raise Craig’s son, Nick, as his own. The show’s EP believes Deran ultimately reunited with his love, Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark).

J Cody (Finn Cole) was another Cody still kicking at the end of the series finale. J betrayed the Cody brothers by setting them up to get caught by police, and Pope (Hatosy) called him out on it. Pope could have killed J, but he let his nephew live. J was last seen in a tropical location with no one by his side.

“Finn Cole is the godfather to my daughter, so we’re very close, and we always kind of joke and talk about a Deran and J spinoff series and how cool that would be, as long as it films somewhere in like Mexico, so we can just hang out in Mexico City and see those two have a confrontation,” Weary said.

