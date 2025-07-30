Animal Kingdom may have ended its six-season run on TNT three years ago, but it’s found new life with the series now available to stream on Netflix. People are rewatching, and new viewers are discovering and binging it. And because of that, Shawn Hatosy is now on two shows that everyone’s talking about: He’s also on The Pitt (for which he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series). The two also share an executive producer, John Wells.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of people about it, to have two shows kind of at the same time that are just so popular. Animal Kingdom has blown up. I mean, I have seen so many new faces on the street — younger people, and I mean, just people of all… I feel like there was kind of a specific type of people that watched that show before, and now it seems like everybody’s watching it and catching up with it,” Hatosy tells TV Insider. “I am so proud of it.”

The drama centered on the dysfunctional Cody family: Smurf (Ellen Barkin) and her sons Baz (Scott Speedman), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and Deran (Jake Weary).

He continues, “It’s wild. I really am so happy about it because I feel like we did some really cool work on that show, and the first time around, it found an audience, but it didn’t find as big of an audience. And not that that’s the measure of success, but just I can’t go outside without somebody saying, ‘Oh my God, Pope.’ It’s crazy. It’s wild.”

He loves that people are now discovering it on Netflix. “It’s cool that it has a new life, and maybe we’ll do more,” he says. “Who knows.”

So does that mean he would do more? “I would, yeah. I would love to do more,” he says.

Would you want to see more from Animal Kingdom? Let us know in the comments section below.

Animal Kingdom, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Netflix