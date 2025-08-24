The Solar Opposites are signing off. The sixth and final season of the out-of-this-world hilarious animated Hulu comedy, which first began in 2020, is crash-landing onto screens this October, but first, we had the voice cast and executive producers on-site in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio at San Diego Comic-Con to tease what’s ahead.

Executive producers Sydney Ryan, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and voice actors Sagan McMahan (voice of the Pupa, and Mike’s son), Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Mary Mack (Jesse), and Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack) all stopped by to talk about the show’s most memorable moments and what’s ahead.

This season, the family of Shlorpians — Korvo (Dan Stevens), Terry, Yumyulack, and Jesse — must face the struggles of living on a budget, and topics like celebrity fart jars, romantasy, and more are explored while they continue to survive on Earth.

Fans are also clamoring to see how the comedy wraps up the saga of the Wall — the miniature world that’s contained within Jesse and Yumyulack’s bedroom wall. This year, they’re all busting out. “We were aware that this had to be an ending to the epic story,” says McMahan of the Wall, in the video interview above. “This season, [that storyline] is a bit of Apollo 13, a bit of Abyss — it’s an adventure. Not only are they going to get out of the wall, but how are they going to do it and how are they going to survive it?”

Also on deck for the final round, the main cast will be joined yet again by a star-studded roster of returning guest stars, including: Tiffany Haddish (who voices Aisha, the alien ship’s AI), Kieran Culkin (SilverCop Glen, another storyline getting tied up this year), Christina Hendricks (Cherie, in the Wall story), Ken Marino (Kevin), Alfred Molina (The Duke), Natalie Morales (Mrs. Perez), and Jerry O’Connell (Barry Hatfield).

One thing we’re sure of, Solar Opposites‘ final season is sure to be sloppy, hysterical and impossible to look away from.

Solar Opposites, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Monday, October 13, Hulu