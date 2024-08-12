This Is Mandy Moore with a ‘Celebrity IOU,’ ‘Great American Recipe’ Finale, Frat and Sorority Horror Stories, Honeymoon Period for ‘Solar Opposites’

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

Season Premiere 9/8c

She made us cry weekly as the star of NBC’s This Is Us. So expect an emotional reveal when Mandy Moore works with Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise a close friend with an outdoor home makeover in the Season 8 premiere of the heartwarming renovation series. Moore considers Celina, an acquaintance of 15 years, a surrogate mom to her own kids, and plans an upgrade of Celina’s past-its-prime outdoor entertaining space. Out goes the cracked concrete and old shingles, in comes a new outdoor kitchen, a deluxe lounge area with fire table and an electronic metal pergola. Guests in future weeks include Zach Braff, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mira Sorvino, Wanda Sykes, Danny Trejo and skateboarder Tony Hawk.

The Great American Recipe

Season Finale 9/8c

The multicultural cooking competition is down to the top three finalists in the Season 3 finale, when they each receive a box containing a letter from home and some of their favorite ingredients. For their last challenge, the home cooks use this as inspiration to create their most personal and treasured dishes in hopes of impressing the judges.

Houses of Horror: Secrets of College Greek Life

Series Premiere 9/8c

There’s a dark side to the fun and games and camaraderie of college fraternities and sororities — and a six-part docuseries (airing over three Mondays) goes inside these institutions to reveal how dangerous behaviors are allowed to thrive, though not without consequence. The first cautionary chapter features the tragic story of 19-year-old University of Missouri pledge Daniel Santulli, a victim of alcohol-poisoning hazing at the Phi Gamma Delta house in 2021. The second episode exposes a rape culture in which University of Minnesota junior Abby Honold was sexually assaulted during a tailgate party off campus, then shunned from Greek life after she pressed charges.

Disney

Solar Opposites

Season Premiere

The irreverent animated comedy about aliens among us has cause for celebration in its fifth season, with mission partners Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) now married, bringing a new focus on family values. A binge drop of 11 episodes will be followed by a Halloween episode in the fall. Also on Hulu’s animation roster: a new episode of Futurama, where a very forgettable temp worker manages to take over Fry’s job — and life.

