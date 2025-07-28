‘Phineas and Ferb,’ ‘Gumball’ & ‘Solar Opposites’ Leave Their Mark on Our Comic-Con Studio (PHOTOS)

Erin Maxwell
Comments
Dan Povenmire and Jeff 'Swampy' Marsh; Thomas Middleditch from 'Solar Opposites'; the cast and crew from 'The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.'
A cartoon boom hit TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 as the casts and crews of Phineas and Ferb, Solar Opposites, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball staged a toon takeover .

First up was the gang from Solar Opposites, who popped by on Friday morning, July 25, to cause a welcomed amount of chaos in the studio space. Along for the shoot were Tiffany Haddish, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Sydney Ryan.

Promoting the sixth and final season of the series, the extraterrestrial Opposites family still has a few adventures left as they continue trying to blend into Middle America.

On July 25, after 10 years and many, many summers, fans finally got to hear those words again as Phineas and Ferb stopped by the studo to talked about their return to kids and kids-at-heart with Season 5. Show creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, as well as voice talent Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., and Alyson Stoner, chatted about their return to Danville after a decade away.

“It’s been really beautiful,” said Stoner. “I’m so grateful for the fans and the lovers of the show to fall more deeply in love with all the of the characters.”

While the gang were at the studio, they took the opportunity to leave their indelible mark on everything they could, quickly drawing Phineas, Perry the Platypus, and Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz much to our amusement.

On July 26, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball came by ahead of their premiere on July 28 on Hulu. Stopping by the studio was Alkaio Thiele (Gumball), Hero Hunter (Darwin), Kinza Syed Khan (Anais), executive producer Ben Bocquelet, executive producer and series director Erik Fountain, and executive producer and series director Matt Layzell. 

Solar Opposites, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, Hulu

Phineas and Ferb, Season 5, Disney Channel & Disney+

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, now streaming, Hulu

Phineas and Ferb

The gang is back together again after a 10-year break, and couldn’t be happier: Alyson Stoner, Dan Povenmire,  Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., and Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh

Alyson Stoner, who voices Isabella

Vincent Martella voices Phineas

David Errigo Jr., the voice of Ferb.

Masterminds Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh

Solar Opposites

The cast and crew: Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, Sydney Ryan, Sean Giambrone, exec producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and Sagan McMahan

Thomas Middleditch at SDCC 2025
Thomas Middleditch, who voices Terry

Thomas Middleditch at SDCC 2025
Thomas Middleditch at SDCC 2025
Mary Mack at SDCC 2025
Mary Mack voices Jesse

Mary Mack at SDCC 2025
Mary Mack at SDCC 2025
Sagan McMahan at SCDD 2025
Sagan McMahan, who voices the Pupa

Sagan McMahan at SCDD 2025
Mike McMahan at SDCC 2025
Exec producer Mike McMahan

Mike McMahan at SDCC 2025
Mike McMahan at SDCC 2025
Sean Giambrone at SCDD 2025
Sean Giambrone, who voices Yumyulack.

Sean Giambrone at SCDD 2025
Sean Giambrone at SCDD 2025
Josh Bycel at SCDD 2025
Exec producer Josh Bycel

Josh Bycel at SCDD 2025
Sydney Ryan at SDCC 2025
Exec producer Sydney Ryan

Sydney Ryan at SDCC 2025
Sydney Ryan at SDCC 2025
The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

The Gumball gang! Exec producer and series director Matt Layzell, Hero Hunter (Darwin), exec producer Erik Fountain, executive producer Ben Bocquelet, Kinza Syed Khan (Anais), and Alkaio Thiele (Gumball)

Matt Layzell, Ben Bocquelet, and Erik Fountain at SDCC 2025
Exec producers Matt Layzell, Ben Bocquelet, and Erik Fountain
Alkaio Thiele at SCDD 2025
Alkaio Thiele gives voice to Gumball

Alkaio Thiele at SCDD 2025
Alkaio Thiele at SCDD 2025
Kinza Syed Khan at SCDD 2025
Kinza Syed Khan, who voices Anais
Kinza Syed Khan at SCDD 2025
Kinza Syed Khan at SCDD 2025
Hero Hunter at SCDD 2025
Hero Hunter lends his voice to Darwin

Hero Hunter at SCDD 2025
Hero Hunter at SCDD 2025
