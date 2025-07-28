A cartoon boom hit TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio during San Diego Comic-Con 2025 as the casts and crews of Phineas and Ferb, Solar Opposites, and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball staged a toon takeover .

First up was the gang from Solar Opposites, who popped by on Friday morning, July 25, to cause a welcomed amount of chaos in the studio space. Along for the shoot were Tiffany Haddish, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Sydney Ryan.

Promoting the sixth and final season of the series, the extraterrestrial Opposites family still has a few adventures left as they continue trying to blend into Middle America.

On July 25, after 10 years and many, many summers, fans finally got to hear those words again as Phineas and Ferb stopped by the studo to talked about their return to kids and kids-at-heart with Season 5. Show creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, as well as voice talent Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., and Alyson Stoner, chatted about their return to Danville after a decade away.

“It’s been really beautiful,” said Stoner. “I’m so grateful for the fans and the lovers of the show to fall more deeply in love with all the of the characters.”

While the gang were at the studio, they took the opportunity to leave their indelible mark on everything they could, quickly drawing Phineas, Perry the Platypus, and Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz much to our amusement.

On July 26, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball came by ahead of their premiere on July 28 on Hulu. Stopping by the studio was Alkaio Thiele (Gumball), Hero Hunter (Darwin), Kinza Syed Khan (Anais), executive producer Ben Bocquelet, executive producer and series director Erik Fountain, and executive producer and series director Matt Layzell.

Solar Opposites, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, Hulu

Phineas and Ferb, Season 5, Disney Channel & Disney+

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, now streaming, Hulu