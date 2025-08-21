‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Misses $68,000 Win After Not Knowing What Word Means

A Wheel of Fortune contestant lost out on a $68,000 win because she didn’t know what a word meant. The puzzle also left fans confused as they asked, “Who says that?”

Amy Johnston, from Schertz, Texas, played against Misha Graves, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jon Reinink, from Indianapolis, Indiana. Their episode reaired on August 20 during the game show‘s summer reruns, having first been broadcast on Wednesday, May 21.

By the end of the game, Johnston had a total of $28,539 and a trip to Lake Tahoe. With the most money out of all three contestants, she advanced to the Bonus Round.

Johnston brought her parents and middle daughter, Kayla, with her to the bonus round, which she chose “What Are You Doing?” After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she chose “G,C,M, and O” to round out her puzzle.

It then looked like “_ _ _ _ NG _T O_ER NO_.” As the clock counted down, Johnston, an opening act for an Elvis impersonator, couldn’t figure out the first word. She guessed everything she could think of and ended by saying, “I got nothing.” It was revealed to be “Faxing it over now.” She lost out on an additional $40,000.

“Of course. I don’t even know what faxing means,” Johnston said.

Fans reacted to the puzzle in the YouTube comments, as they also didn’t know what it meant. “Who even says that? My 90-year-old grandma,” one wrote.

“When was the last time anyone FAXED anything?” asked another.

“Pretty sure until now, a lot of people forgot that at one point, things could be faxed over. This puzzle seemed a little cruel,” said a YouTuber user.

“Who says that anymore?” asked a fan.

“No one would have guessed that,” said another.

“Seriously? Faxing? Who’s going to guess that?” commented another.

“This one was ridiculous,” a Reddit user said.

“Faxing is such an old school word,” wrote another.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, September 8, check local listings