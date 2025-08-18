MSNBC Changing its Name to MS NOW – Rachel Maddow & More React

MSNBC announced on Monday (August 18) that the network will be rebranded as My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW, later this year as part of its separation from Comcast. The network will also be getting rid of its famous Peacock logo.

The change comes as MSNBC and other Comcast cable networks are set to spin off into a separate company, Versant, led by Mark Lazarus. In addition to MSNBC, CNBC, Golf Channel, GolfNow, and SportsEngine will also be joining Versant and all will be losing the iconic Peacock logo.

“The peacock is synonymous with NBCUniversal, and it is a symbol they have decided to keep within the NBCU family,” Versant CEO Mark Lazarus wrote in a company-wide memo Monday morning, per Axios.com.

He added, “This gives us the opportunity to chart our own path forward, create distinct brand identities, and establish an independent news organization following the spin.”

Back in January, Lazarus allegedly told staffers that MSNBC wouldn’t be losing its name amid the separation from NBCUniversal. In a meeting to announce the departure of Rashida Jones as the network’s president, Lazarus told staff, “I know there was some discussion with the MSNBC name, so you can take that off of your worry list on things,” per Deadline.

Explaining the latest decision, MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler told employees in Monday’s memo, “During this time of transition, NBCUniversal decided that our brand requires a new, separate identity. This decision now allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our own modern newsgathering operation.”

She continued, “The future of our success is not tied to remaining within the NBC family and using the peacock as part of our identity. While our name will be changing, who we are and what we do will not. Our commitment to our work and our audiences will not waiver from what the brand promise has been for three decades.”

Kutler also noted that the rebrand of MSNBC will come with a “broad-based marketing campaign, unlike anything we have done in recent memory.”

Veteran MSNBC host Rachel Maddow supports the name change, saying, per Axios, “If there was ever a time for us to change our name, this is it — because we’re not just separating from NBC News in corporate terms, we’re competing with them now.”

Social media users have been reacting to the name change since the news broke on Monday morning.

“Rebranding MSNBC isn’t going to help unless you change the line up of shows and those on staff,” said one X user.

Another added, “Rebranding won’t help them get their viewers back.”

“Just like I call this [app] Twitter, I’m still saying MSNBC,” another said.

“MSNBC renaming itself My Source News Opinion World feels like that Parks and Rec episode where Pawnee let the public vote on a new name… and the trolls won,” quipped one commenter.

Another wrote, “MSNBC to MS NOW? Changing brand names could be risky but it could bring a breath of fresh air.”

“MSNBC renamining itself “Opinion World” is probably the most honest thing they’ve done this decade,” said one X poster.

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann also commented, writing, “MSNBC to change name to MS NOW no I’m not kidding… They can change it to LES MS for all it matters they still screwed up what I built for them 🤦🏼‍♂️.”

