If there were any doubt that South Park would continue to mercilessly harp on current political leaders after that controversial Season 27 debut, well, look no further than this teaser for the next new episode of the long-lived animated comedy.

Comedy Central released a preview for “Sickofancy,” which airs on Wednesday, August 20 at 10/9c. In it, stoner towel Towelie heads to the nation’s capital on vacation and is immediately greeted with tanks and armed guards outside of the White House. This is, no doubt, a statement on the recent decision by Donald Trump to order a federal takeover of D.C., so fans can almost certainly count on the episode to draw some backlash.

After the episode, which is the third of the season, South Park will be off air for two weeks until the fourth episode premieres on September 3. After that, a new episode will again follow on September 17.

South Park first made waves in its Season 27 debut in July when the premiere featured an animation of Trump’s genitals, which creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone refused to blur, in a scene with Satan. The scene was a variation of South Park‘s previous romantic relationship between Satan and Saddam Hussein, which was a major part of the story in the 1999 film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

The second episode of the season also drew ire from the Trump administration, specifically Kristi Noem, the secretary of Homeland Security, who was satirized in the segment and who called her depiction “lazy” and “petty.”

In response to criticisms of the show over its courting of these controversies, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison said on CNBC, “Matt and Trey are singular content creators. And I think over the 27 seasons of South Park, I think they proved that they’re pretty good equal opportunity offenders.”

The company announced in July that it had made a deal with Parker and Stone for five more years of South Park (50 episodes).

South Park, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Comedy Central