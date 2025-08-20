Kelly Clarkson’s Former Stepdaughter Breaks Silence on Brandon Blackstock’s Death

Brandon Blackstock‘s eldest child is breaking her silence nearly two weeks after his death.

“My daddy never fell short of making my dreams come true. No matter how high or how far, he made a way. Not only did he make my dreams come true, he chased them with me,” Savannah Blackstock Lee wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 19. “Worldwide he was there, my biggest cheerleader. He is my best friend, my voice of reason, and my favorite phone call every day.”

Savannah went on to note that “over the past 6 months my dad gifted me a new avenue of our relationship, and that was a relationship centered in Jesus.” She added, “He always loved the Lord, but 6 months ago he sought the Lord. He was hungry for the word and we did it together. He’s gifted me more than I could’ve asked for and deserved throughout my life, but 12 days ago he blessed me the most valuable gift I could’ve asked for. The gift of knowing where he is today, in Heaven with our Savior.”

Though Savannah said she “lost a piece of my heart and my favorite Cowboy,” she also noted that “Heaven gained an angel.” She concluded her tribute by writing, “I’m so thankful for the time I did have and I can’t wait for eternity. I love you daddy and I will miss you indefinitely. Enjoy your ranch up there, God designed it with your heart’s desires in mind. ❤️.”

Brandon shared Savannah, 23, and his son Seth, 18, with his first ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth, to whom he was married from 2001 to 2012. He went on to wed Kelly Clarkson in 2013, and the two welcomed kids River and Remy in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, and the pair’s split was finalized two years later.

Savannah’s Instagram tribute included several photos of herself and her father from over the years, including a pic of the duo on her wedding day. The post’s last slide featured a sweet family photo of Savannah and Brandon posing with her husband, Quentin Lee, her son, Lake, and half-siblings River and Remy.

Earlier this month, Clarkson announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to support her children through Brandon’s health struggles. On August 7, news broke that Brandon had died at the age of 48 following a private battle with cancer. (His cause of death was later confirmed to be the skin cancer melanoma.)

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” his family said in a statement to People at the time. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

While Clarkson has yet to publicly address the death of her ex, Brandon’s former stepmother, Reba McEntire shared her own Instagram tribute on August 12. “There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together,” she wrote. “His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.” (McEntire was married to Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015.)