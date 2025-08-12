As tributes for Brandon Blackstock continue to pour in from friends and family, his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, paid tribute to the late star in a post of her own.

“On May 29, 1999 I married the man who would become the father of my children,” Ashworth wrote in a Friday, August 8, Instagram post. “Brandon was full of charm, witt [sic], and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat. He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard.”

Ashworth went on to write, “The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is,” adding, “I’ve heard it said, ‘Nothing is lost when you know where it is’ and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior.”

Ashworth concluded her post by calling her and Blackstock’s kids and granchild “the best parts of who Brandon and I are.” She wrote, “Thank you all for your prayers and condolences. ✝️.”

Blackstock and Ashworth welcomed two children, Seth and Savannah, before ending their marriage in 2012. Ashworth’s Instagram post featured a sweet photo of Blackstock posing with Seth, Savannah, Savannah’s husband, Quentin Lee, and the couple’s son, Lake. The post’s second slide featured a black-and-white snap of Ashworth and Blackstock dancing at their wedding.

Blackstock went on to wed Kelly Clarkson in 2012, and the two welcomed their daughter, River, and son, Remy, in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, and their split was finalized two years later.

On Wednesday, August 6, Clarkson announced she was postponing the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency due to Blackstock’s medical condition. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote via Instagram.

The following day, news broke that Blackstock had died at the age of 48 after a private battle with cancer. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” his family said in a statement to People on Thursday, August 7. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” (His cause of death was later revealed to be the skin cancer melanoma.)

Blackstock and Ashworth’s son, Seth, also honored his dad in his own Instagram tribute. “​​I lost my hero yesterday, words can’t describe how proud of you I am on raising me and your 3 other kids,” he captioned photos of himself and his father from over the years on Saturday, August 9. “You were a father, a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend. You’ll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now buts that’s ok with me.”

Seth continued, “There’s no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me. I’ll see you everyday when the sun rises and falls. I can confidently say all the deer and elk took a sigh of relief when the best hunter I’ve ever known laid his rifle down for the last time I love you so much and can’t wait to throw a line in the water with you again. Love you dad. Be good or good at it – love your son Seth.”