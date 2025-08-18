Tyne Daly Explains Why She Wasn’t Invited to Her Brother Tim Daly’s Wedding to Téa Leoni

Actor Tim Daly married his long-time partner and Madam Secretary co-star Téa Leoni in July, but his sister, Cagney & Lacey alum Tyne Daly, wasn’t invited to the ceremony.

The actress spoke to People at the TV Academy’s inaugural Televerse Festival in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday (August 16), where she revealed the reason she wasn’t at her brother’s wedding.

“There was a small wedding. Very exclusive, very, very private,” the Judging Amy star explained, adding, “They only had people [there] that they gave birth to or people who gave birth to them,” implying that only the couple’s children and their parents attended the nuptials.

Tim shares two children, including fellow Madam Secretary star Sam Daly, with his ex-wife, actress Amy Van Nostrand. Meanwhile, Leoni shares two children from her previous marriage to X-Files actor David Duchovny, including Painkiller actress West Duchovny.

While she didn’t get to attend the wedding, which took place at Tim and Leoni’s “beautiful apartment in New York,” Tyne explained that the newly married couple will be throwing a party to celebrate their marriage with more of their loved ones at a later date.

“I’m going to see the newlyweds quite soon,” Tyne told the outlet, while also revealing that she’s currently in the middle of making “a Christmas present” for Leoni.

“It’s a secret. I can’t tell you what the present is. Nobody likes surprises anymore,” the Murphy Brown star added, only confirming that the present was something knitted.

Tyne also appeared in an episode of Madam Secretary in 2019, playing Senator Amy Ross. The political drama series ran on CBS from September 21, 2014, to December 8, 2019, and starred Leoni as Elizabeth McCord, the United States Secretary of State and later the President of the United States, and Tim as Henry McCord, Elizabeth’s husband of 25 years and later the First Gentleman of the United States.