Beyond the Gates‘ delightfully complicated villainess, Leslie Thomas (Trisha Mann-Grant), faces a reversal of fortune when she discovers that her birth mother is none other than Barbara Mitchell, the long-lost fourth member of the singing group, The Articulettes.

Mann-Grant learned about the twist in the spring and was excited for what it would mean for her character. “I said, ‘Oh, wow. That’s good. Here’s something new and fresh and different that we can focus on, and the depth of the storyline is about to blow everyone away,’” she recalls.

The story of Leslie’s past is a complicated one. Barbara, who was booted from the group and ultimately died by suicide — leaving fellow Articulette Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) with a lifetime of guilt — entrusted her baby to her loyal pal, Peaches (Arle Michel). Now, with Peaches about to die, she drops the bombshell of Leslie’s true parentage and the massive inheritance that comes with it, which will have ripple effects across the Fairmont Crest community.

Leslie has a rollercoaster of reactions to the news. “First of all, it’s a shock,” says Mann-Grant. “And then she’s like, ‘OK, wait, what?’ And then she goes into Leslie mode, and that’s when she goes back to her old self, and now we’re scheming and plotting all over again.”

The stunning reveal marks one of the rare moments Leslie lets her guard down to show a hint of vulnerability. “Leslie actually does have a heart, believe it or not,” says Mann-Grant. “She does have a softer side. She’s not just a complete monster. I believe there are people out there that will be able to relate to Leslie in this moment, and it’s going to touch some hearts and bring some tears. This is true to life, and it will be hurtful and devastating. So, get your box of tissues ready, because it’s a bit of an emotional ride.”

Once Leslie comes to terms with her new reality, her ambitions quickly become clear. “She’ll be planning some very big moves and some very big in-your-face moments,” Mann-Grant previews. “And there’s going to be something that’s going to happen where people are going to get up off the couch. She’s always scheming and trying to figure out how to get over on the next situation.”

For Mann-Grant, playing Leslie has been a rewarding challenge, and she appreciates that the writers have given her so much to do since the show premiered in February. “It means a lot to me,” she says. “I’m grateful. I understand the assignment, and I am ready to fly higher and higher and soar with every storyline they throw at me.”

She admits she was just as surprised as anyone by what was in store for her alter ego. “I did not know she was going to turn out to be as crazy as she is, but what I loved is that they gave me room to create,” Mann-Grant reflects. “I had no idea to what extent that she’d end up being such a villainess and so hated, yet loved to be hated by many, and I’m enjoying the process. It pushes me in a different direction. Personally, I would never do these things, but I’m finding nuances and ways to just constantly bring layers and colors and elevate her to another place. Just when someone goes, ‘There’s nowhere else for Leslie to go,’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yes, there is.’ The sky is the limit for her. She’s different, she’s complicated, and she’s just a massive ball of chaos and fun and confusion.”

Because Leslie has proven to be a polarizing presence, Mann-Grant has already had some memorable run-ins with passionate fans. “The most interesting was on at the Atlanta airport,” she relays. “I was on that train that takes you to the next gate, and there was a lady standing right there next to me. We’re holding on to the pole and just riding along and she looks in my face and goes, ‘Leslie Thomas, girl, I just want to choke you.’ And I was like, ‘Please don’t choke me.’ And so she said, ‘You’re doing a great job. I love to hate you.’ I get that a lot.”

No matter the reaction, Mann-Grant is just happy the audience is along for the ride. “I always thank them for watching because without them, we don’t have the views,” she points out. “Without them, we don’t have the ratings. And I sincerely appreciate the fact that they take their time to sit down and watch it, whether it’s live streaming, whether it’s on CBS, the fact that you took an hour out of your day means a lot to me and everyone else on the show. So, I mean that from the bottom of my heart, I’m grateful so whether they hate me or not, Leslie’s going to be acting up for the next year, so you go ahead, you keep hating on her, just keep watching. I don’t care, as long as you watch the show.”

And there’s plenty of drama to come. Be sure to tune in next week, when another bombshell shakes up this storyline. “Within the big reveal are a couple of smaller reveals, and they all have all these wonderful legs that grow into something massive and intriguing,” teases Mann-Grant.

Beyond The Gates, Weekdays, CBS. Check local listings. Streaming on Paramount+.