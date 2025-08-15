Back in 2009, Danny Cahill won $250,000 after being crowned the winner of The Biggest Loser Season 8. He lost nearly 240 pounds on the show. Cahill started the show at 430 pounds and was down to 191 pounds by the end of his journey.

Now, he’s reflecting on his time in the weight loss competition in Netflix’s Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser docuseries. Scroll down for an update on what Cahill is up to today and whether or not he was able to keep off the weight he lost.

What is Danny Cahill doing now?

In Fit for TV, Cahill revealed that he gained back the weight he lost on The Biggest Loser.

“I won The Biggest Loser. I was the world champion of weight loss. I knew everything. Apparently not, because here I am,” he said in Episode 1 of the doc, adding that he “might have lost 1,000 pounds” in the past 20 years, but always gained it all back.

“There’s so many things I can’t do that I wish I could do,” Cahill admitted.

Per his Facebook page, Cahill currently works as an associate for Parkhill, Smith, and Cooper Inc., an architecture and engineering firm.

Is Danny Cahill married?

Yes, Cahill is still married to his wife, Darci. They have three children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Cahill (@dannycahill1)

In 2012, Cahill and his wife published the book Losing Big: The Incredible Untold Story of Danny and Darci Cahill, which shared their “miraculous journey and divine intervention that took Danny off his destructive path of addiction, obesity, gambling, with a marriage in crisis.”

Darci is a realtor. She and Danny live in Oklahoma. On August 13, she sent love to her husband on Facebook, writing, “Today is the day, the day the Lord brought Danny Cahill into the world. He is one of a kind , a mans man , loyal , passionate , intelligent , full of grace, extremely patient, hard-working, loving , a walking encyclopedia of knowledge , authentic , talented musician , and my hero ￼ Happy birthday, babe You are my favorite person in the world.”

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, Streaming now, Netflix