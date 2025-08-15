Alison Sweeney Recalls This ‘Horrible’ Part of Hosting ‘The Biggest Loser’

Avery Thompson
Comments
Alison Sweeney on 'Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser'
Courtesy of Netflix

The Biggest Loser is getting the documentary treatment with Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser. Over the course of three episodes, those closely involved with the NBC competition series reveal behind-the-scenes secrets and the show’s most controversial aspects.

Alison Sweeney began hosting The Biggest Loser in Season 4, taking over for Caroline Rhea. “As host of the show, it was my job to be there for the contestants and encourage them to talk about some of the harder things that are embarrassing and hard to talk about,” Sweeney said in the documentary.

The show chronicled the journey of overweight contestants as they competed to lose weight and win a cash prize. The Biggest Loser faced loads of criticism for its approach to weight loss. One of the most shocking components of the show was the temptation challenges, where contestants faced off to see who could eat the most calories in five minutes. Whichever participant won would receive a prize, which could include an extra training session before a weigh-in or an opportunity to see their family.

“The temptation challenges were the hardest part of the show for me,” the Days of Our Lives star admitted. “It was horrible.” Trainer Bob Harper called the temptation challenges “so dumb” and placed blame on cocreator Dave Broome and executive producer J.D. Roth for allowing those types of challenges to see the light of day.

Where Are All 18 'The Biggest Loser' Winners Now?
Related

Where Are All 18 'The Biggest Loser' Winners Now?

In Episode 3, the documentary touched on the Season 15 controversy where trainer Jillian Michaels gave her team caffeine pills in order to have an advantage at the weigh-in. Once the show discovered Michaels had violated the show’s rules, Sweeney confronted the trainer in an episode.

When Sweeney watched the moment back, she said it was “terrifying” to revisit. The host was shocked that she had to be the one to address Michaels and give her team a four-pound disadvantage. (Michaels did not participate in the documentary.)

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, Streaming Now, Netflix

The Biggest Loser (2020) - USA Network

The Biggest Loser (2020) where to stream

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

The Biggest Loser (2020)

Alison Sweeney




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'The Amazing Race' Season 38 cast
1
‘The Amazing Race’s ‘Big Brother’ Cast Revealed
Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf
2
How Taylor Kitsch’s Surprising ‘Terminal List’ Turn Led to ‘Dark Wolf’
3
Shawn Hatosy Deconstructs ‘The Pitt’ Finale Roof Scene
DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan) in 'Unforgotten' Season 6 Episode 1
4
‘Unforgotten’ Stars Talk Jess & Sunny’s ‘Stabilized’ Relationship in Season 6
Alan Cumming in 'The Traitors'
5
‘The Traitors’ Launches New Edition on NBC