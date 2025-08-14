Where Are All 18 ‘Biggest Loser’ Winners Now?

Helen Phillips of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 7; John Rhode of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 12
The Biggest Loser premiered on October 19, 2004, and became a global phenomenon. Millions of viewers tuned in every week to watch overweight contestants compete in a competition centered around who could lose the most weight.

Each week, there would be a weigh-in, where the contestants would stand on a scale in front of an audience to calculate how many pounds they’d lost. The reality competition series faced a plethora of controversy over the years for its approach to weight loss.

Critics called out the unsustainable and unhealthy methods the show used, including temptation challenges, where contestants would often battle it out eating high-calorie foods in exchange for a reward (usually an extra training session) before a weigh-in. The show is the focus of a new Netflix documentary, Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser.

The NBC series ran for 17 seasons before moving over to USA Network in 2020 for a single season. So, where are the 18 winners today? Scroll down to find out more about The Biggest Losers winners.

Ryan Benson of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 1
Courtesy of Netflix

Ryan Benson (Season 1)

After an initial weigh-in of 330 pounds, Ryan Benson lost 122 pounds on The Biggest Loser, but it didn’t take long for him to gain it back.

“It’s no secret that I gained back all the weight,” he told People in 2024, adding that he put on 25 pounds within days of filming ending before eventually tipping the scales at over 300 pounds once again. He has since lost at least 35 pounds.

Benson is married to his wife, Mariah, with three teenage children: twin girls Grace and Gwen, as well as son Billy.

Matt Hoover arrives at the 2005 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts on December 19, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Matt Hoover (Season 2)

Matt Hoover lost 157 pounds on Season 2 of The Biggest Loser.

However, in his YouTube channel bio, he revealed, “Over the course of several years, Matt regained all of his weight and then some.” He eventually had bariatric surgery in 2019 and documented his recovery with online videos. As of June 2025, he estimated to Daily Mail that he lost about 150 pounds.

Hoover is still married to his wife Suzy, another Season 2 contestant. The two got together on the show and have since welcomed two children.

Suzy had the same surgery as her husband in 2024 and lost more than 120 pounds.

Erik Chopin of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 3
Chris Haston / NBC / Everett Collection

Erik Chopin (Season 3)

Season 3 winner Erik Chopin lost 214 pounds on The Biggest Loser, but also struggled to keep the weight off afterwards.

In 2010, four years after his time on the show, Chopin revealed he had gained 175 pounds back, putting him at over 350 pounds. Later that year, he returned to The Biggest Loser for the Season 10 finale and showed off his new weight loss of more than 100 pounds.

Since then, he’s become a life coach and has been able to maintain his trimmed-down figure. Chopin and his wife, Michelle, have three children.

Bill Germanakos of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 4
Dave Bjerke / NBC / Everett Collection

Bill Germanakos (Season 4)

Bill Germanakos was able to maintain a healthier lifestyle after losing 164 pounds on The Biggest Loser Season 4. He has kept most of the weight off.

However, he admitted to Today in 2009, “I’m a morbidly obese person in a fit body. I’m hungry all the time. Every day is a struggle.”

Now, he works as a motivational speaker and wellness instructor. He is married to his wife, Stephanie, whom he shares three children with.

Ali Vincent of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 5
Dave Bjerke / NBC / Everett Collection

Ali Vincent (Season 5)

After losing 112 pounds, Ali Vincent became the first female winner of The Biggest Loser in 2008. However, in 2016, she confirmed that she regained all the weight back after the show. She attributed the weight gain to an alleged sexual assault while she was getting a massage.

Following the show, Vincent was a spokesperson for brands like 24 Hour Fitness, and even had her own show, Live Well With Ali Vincent, in 2011. Vincent married her wife, Jennifer, in 2015 and they have three children.

Michelle Aguilar of 'The Biggest Loser'
Michelle Aguilar / Instagram

Michelle Aguilar (Season 6)

Michelle Aguilar lost 110 pounds over the course of her Biggest Loser journey. Back in 2023, she looked back on her experience 15 years later. “Time flies and for me it’s been the best and wildest ride. I never would have imagined all the ways The Biggest Loser would change my life. Thankful, grateful & blessed!” she wrote. “And yes @jillianmichaels really is as tough as she seems, but also the kindest human I know. I’ll never be able to thank her enough for the way she impacted my life, she was present and patient with a broken girl and helped me stand on my own two feet!”

Aguilar recently celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with husband Micah Whitehead. They have two daughters together.

Helen Phillips of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 7
Chris Haston / NBC / Everett Collection

Helen Phillips (Season 7)

Helen Phillips’ 140-pound weight loss made her the winner of Season 7.

After gaining some weight back and declaring herself “unhappy,” Phillips became the spokesperson for the StreetStrider elliptical in 2018 and revealed she was exercising every day. She showed off her weight loss in an ad for the product.

Phillips has not given an update in a while but is sometimes seen in Facebook photos.

Danny Cahill of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 9
Trae Patton / NBC / Everett Collection

Danny Cahill (Season 9)

Danny Cahill lost more than 200 pounds during Season 9. In the years that followed the show, he kept up an intense exercise schedule and was able to maintain his weight loss.

However, he has since revealed that he gained back the weight. He will be one of the former contestants who opens up about his experience in Fit for TV.

Cahill is still married to his wife Darci, whom he often posts photos with on Instagram.

Michael Ventrella of 'The Biggest Loser'
NBC

Michael Ventrella (Season 9)

Season 9 winner Michael Ventrella started out at 526 pounds and lost a whopping 264 pounds. Months after winning the show, Ventrella revealed that he was still living at home with his parents and didn’t have health insurance. At the time, he had gained back more than 20 pounds of the weight he’d lost, but he was focused on bodybuilding moving forward.

“The one thing that does terrify me is not being able to support myself or support the ability to go out and help people,” he told Chicago magazine in 2010. Ventrella doesn’t have an online presence, so his whereabouts today are unknown.

Patrick House of 'The Biggest Loser'
NBC

Patrick House (Season 10)

Season 10 winner Patrick House finished at 219 pounds after losing more than 180 pounds. After his victory, he moved to South Carolina to work at a school for overweight children. As of 2020, he lived in Brandon, Pennsylvania, with his wife and worked at Pearl River Casino. “Everything has changed now and changed for the better,” he told The Vicksburg Post.

Olivia Ward of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 11
Trae Patton / NBC / Everett Collection

Olivia Ward (Season 11)

Olivia Ward ended Season 11 of The Biggest Loser at 132 pounds, losing a total of 129 pounds during her journey.

“I kept my weight off for 10 years,” she told People in 2023. “I would say 85% of it. I always tell people, because I think I ended up in the 130s or whatever, I stayed in the 130s for like five minutes. I’m 5’10”, [and now] mid-160s to mid-170s. That’s usually kind of in that 10-pound swing where I live.” Ward worked as a SoulCycle instructor for several years until 2023.

She has since gotten married and become a mother. Ward and her sister, who was her partner on The Biggest Loser, are also the founders of My Counter Balance, a “program that focuses on 360-degree wellness.”

John Rhode of 'The Biggest Loser' Season 12
Trae Patton / NBC / Everett Collection

John Rhode (Season 12)

After a 220-pound weight loss, John Rhode weighed 225 pounds at the end of Season 12.

When the show ended, Rhode took up CrossFit and maintained a healthy lifestyle, as seen in a 2012 video. However, he is not active on social media today to provide more recent updates.

Jeremy Britt of 'The Biggest Loser'
NBC

Jeremy Britt (Season 13)

Jeremy Britt lost almost 200 pounds to become the Season 13 champion at just 23 years old. In 2012, Britt was dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle after the show. “There’s not an end goal anymore,” he told Michigan’s Daily News. “We have to stay focused on our health because that is the end goal—being healthy for the rest of our lives.” Britt isn’t active on social media, so there aren’t any recent updates about him.

Danni Allen at Planet Fitness - Wall Street on September 16, 2013 in New York City.
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images for Planet Fitness

Danni Allen (Season 14)

Danni Allen was 26 when she was on The Biggest Loser. She lost 121 pounds over the course of Season 14. In March 2025, Allen reminisced about her time on the show.

She wrote on Instagram, “12 years ago, I stepped on the Biggest Loser scale for the last time, and the confetti fell. It feels like a lifetime ago, yet I remember it like yesterday. So much has changed since then—so much growth, love, and a family that’s only gotten bigger in every way. Sending all my love to my BL family today!”

Today, Allen is a motivational speaker. She is happily married to David Pufundt, and they welcomed a son, Luka, in January 2025.

Rachel Frederickson of 'The Biggest Loser'
NBC

Rachel Frederickson (Season 15)

Rachel Frederickson, then 24, went from 260 pounds to 105 pounds during Season 15. After her win, Frederickson faced criticism for her dramatic weight loss. “My self-esteem once again was affected by other people’s voices — this time, the kind that live forever in Facebook posts or written in the pages of magazines,” she wrote in an essay in 2014. At the time, she was taking college classes, starting a new career, and training for a half marathon. Frederickson is not on social media, so it’s unclear what she’s doing now.

Toma Dobrosavljevic and Chelsea Arthurs of 'The Biggest Loser'
YouTube

Toma Dobrosavljevic (Season 16)

Season 16 winner Toma Dobrosavljevic lost over 170 pounds during his Biggest  Loser run. In 2021, Dobrosavljevic and Season 15 contestant Chelsea Arthurs revealed on Live with Kelly & Ryan that they had fallen in love. The couple started dating in 2018 and were planning a wedding.  Both Dobrosavljevic and Arthurs keep their personal life out of the public eye.

Roberto Hernandez of 'The Biggest Loser'
Roberto Hernandez / Instagram

Roberto Hernandez (Season 17)

Season 17 winner Roberto Hernandez lost 140 pounds while competing on The Biggest Loser. Hernandez was the last winner from the show’s NBC run. Today, Hernandez is still a high school teacher. He loves being a family man to his four kids and a husband to his wife, Rosie.

Jim DiBattista of 'The Biggest Loser'
Jim DiBattista / Instagram

Jim DiBattista (Season 18)

Jim DiBattista was the winner of Season 18, which aired on USA Network in 2020. Starting out at 385 pounds, the high school coach lost 144 pounds on the show. DiBattista is coaching lacrosse these days.

In 2020, DiBattista told HollywoodLife about how he approached The Biggest Loser experience. “It wasn’t about winning,” he said. “It was about changing my brain, physically breaking down and stripping myself down mentally about food, nutrition, and exercise and building it back up in a way that made it healthy.”

