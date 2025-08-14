The Biggest Loser premiered on October 19, 2004, and became a global phenomenon. Millions of viewers tuned in every week to watch overweight contestants compete in a competition centered around who could lose the most weight.

Each week, there would be a weigh-in, where the contestants would stand on a scale in front of an audience to calculate how many pounds they’d lost. The reality competition series faced a plethora of controversy over the years for its approach to weight loss.

Critics called out the unsustainable and unhealthy methods the show used, including temptation challenges, where contestants would often battle it out eating high-calorie foods in exchange for a reward (usually an extra training session) before a weigh-in. The show is the focus of a new Netflix documentary, Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser.

The NBC series ran for 17 seasons before moving over to USA Network in 2020 for a single season. So, where are the 18 winners today? Scroll down to find out more about The Biggest Losers winners.

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, August 14, Netflix