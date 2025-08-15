HGTV Star Poonam Moore Shares Update on Incredible 2025 Smart Home Giveaway

HGTV fans who entered the network’s Smart Home 2025 sweepstakes have been patiently waiting for an update, and now, according to Poonam Moore, the winner announcement is just around the corner.

Taking to her Instagram account earlier this month, Moore, who fans might recognize from Rico to the Rescue and 100 Day Hotel Challenge, shared a video, promising her followers that the competition winner will be revealed “really soon.”

“I know that everyone’s been on social, waiting and looking for any updates on the HGTV Smart Home 2025,” she said in a video. “Well, a little birdy just told me that it’s going to happen really soon, and I’m super excited.”

Moore designed the new home located in San Antonio, Texas, with Married to Real Estate star Mike Jackson. The winner of the sweepstake will not only receive the house, but also $100,000 cash, a new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and a five-year supply of paper towels from Viva. Overall, the prize is said to be valued at $2.2 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Moore (@poonamsbydesign)

“I think this is why I did this, is not just because it was going to be a fun design project, but it was going to change somebody’s life,” Moore continued in her video. “So anyway, I’m really, really excited because soon I get to meet one of you and surprise you and really change your life with this amazing HGTV Smart Home 2025. I can’t wait! Stay tuned, it’s going to be really, really soon.”

The official HGTV YouTube channel shared a before-and-after video in May, showing how Moore and Jackson transformed a dark, single-story home in San Antonio into a bright and airy two-story stunner. In addition to a whole new second-floor suite, the house features a media lounge, full bathroom, catwalk, open kitchen with a WiFi-capable oven, basketball court with a hoop that logs stats, and a mirror that offers fitness classes.

Fans jumped into the comments of Moore’s latest post to share their excitement for the upcoming winner reveal, with one user writing, “Have been praying daily! This is not just a smart home it is my dream home.”

“Awww- this is so exciting and thank you for the update!❤️ So fun!” said another.

“Would be nice!! my job is always in san Antonio,” another added.

One fan quipped, “I was just wondering when y’all were going to tell me I won 😂.”

“So excited!!!! Fingers crossed!!! 🤞❤️🙏🏻” another wrote.

“I’m so excited for whoever wins and a little sick that it may not be me!!” added one commenter.

Another revealed, “I stopped by the house last week! The FedEx guy asked me if I won and I responded not yet! Good to hear there is still a chance!!”