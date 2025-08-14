Todd Chrisley Reveals Why He ‘Refused’ to Work in Prison While Wife Julie Took a Job

Todd and Julie Chrisley continue to open up about their time in prison, though it appears the reality TV couple had very different experiences from one another.

On the August 13 episode of their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best stars spoke with their longtime friend and The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss, where they shared details about life behind bars, including whether or not they worked.

“I just can’t see you in jail,” Burruss said, per People, to which Todd claimed he actually adapted pretty well, saying, “I ran my block.”

Chiming in, Julie added, “I did hard time… I adhered to the rules. Keep in mind, I was in a place where there was no air conditioning.”

Burruss then asked, “Did they have you picking up trash on the side of the road?”

Todd quipped how he “went there to do time, not chores,” unlike his wife Julie, who revealed, “I did work, he didn’t.”

“I refused,” Todd added.

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Todd served his time at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie was locked up at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. They spent just a little over two years behind bars before President Donald Trump issued them full pardons on May 27, 2025.

On the latest podcast, Julie revealed she worked in the prison’s commissary department, the store where inmates can purchase food and other personal items.

“I wanted to make sure I could order my shampoo and body wash and makeup,” she explained. “I mean, it wasn’t MAC, but we could get the CoverGirl, the Maybelline, the Wet N’ Wild… You would walk down the hall and somebody would have on fake lashes, fake hair, there was more weave in there.”

Todd previously shocked his wife on the July 16 edition of their podcast when he revealed he had access to fast food at FPC Pensacola. “I had Chick-fil-A. I had Burger King. I had pizza. I had Culver’s, which — let me just go ahead and tell you, this is not an ad — but Culver’s is my jam now. I had Olive Garden once, but I didn’t like it,” he shared.

Julie noted how she didn’t have the same treatment, telling listeners, “What I ate in prison, which was none of that, none. I had not one morsel of outside food for 28 months.”

Todd’s revelations came after previous claims from himself and his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, that he was being unfairly treated in prison. Speaking to The Daily Mail in September 2023, Savannah said her dad was being unfairly punished by “corrupt” prison guards and was living in “inhumane conditions.” Todd also claimed, through his lawyer, that he and other inmates were fed expired food.