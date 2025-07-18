Todd Chrisley Makes Stunning Claim About Special Treatment in Prison

Todd Chrisley seemingly had his own personal fast food service in federal prison while his wife, Julie Chrisley, survived on basic rations.

The reality TV couple were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. They spent just a little over two years behind bars before President Donald Trump issued them full pardons on May 27, 2025.

Speaking on the July 16 edition of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions 2.0, the couple answered fan questions about their time in prison, including one about what they ate while locked up.

Todd, who served his time at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, shocked his wife, who was locked up at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, when he said he had “Chick-fil-A.”

“Todd!” Julie reacted, per People.

“You ask me what did I eat, and I’m not gonna come on here and lie,” Todd responded. “I had Chick-fil-A. I had Burger King. I had pizza. I had Culver’s, which — let me just go ahead and tell you, this is not an ad — but Culver’s is my jam now. I had Olive Garden once, but I didn’t like it.”

Julie then shared her very different experience, noting, “What I ate in prison, which was none of that, none. I had not one morsel of outside food for 28 months.”

“Did you not make friends with any of the staff?” Todd asked her.

“Oh my God. No. Not that way. No. I didn’t,” Julie replied.

Todd’s revelations come after previous claims from himself and his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, that he was being unfairly treated in prison. Speaking to The Daily Mail in September 2023, Savannah said her dad was being unfairly punished by “corrupt” prison guards and was living in “inhumane conditions.” Todd also claimed, through his lawyer, that he and other inmates were fed expired food.

It should be noted that, under normal circumstances, prisoners are not allowed to have food ordered in for them.

Speaking on the Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, Julie shared, “I’m actually gonna do some filming at home, of some things that I cooked while I was in prison because I think that’s kinda cool.”

Todd retorted, “Well, I would have to get my chef because I had a chef that made my food.”

“Okay. Well, I didn’t,” Julie said.

“I had quesadillas that he would make with an iron with pepperonis and pizza sauce that I had brought in from Walmart,” Todd added. “…I ate quesadillas all the time. If I did not have my food brought in from the street, I ate quesadillas. That’s what I had. That and tuna.”

Julie noted she also “ate a lot of tuna,” adding, “We had quesadillas. We had nachos. I made a pickle wrap, which is really good.”

“I ain’t eating all that,” Todd stated, to which Julie replied, “You don’t know, because you never had it.”

“I had Culver’s,” Todd replied. “Why would I eat a pickle wrap?”