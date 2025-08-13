Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

9-1-1 may have lost a series regular with Bobby’s (Peter Krause) death in Season 8, but the main cast will be growing this fall.

Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper, who play Athena’s (Angela Bassett) children, May and Harry, whom she shares with Michael (Rockmond Dunbar, last seen in Season 5), have been upped from recurring to series regulars. The network made the announcement on Instagram with a couple of photos of the two together. “Swipe to see our newest series regulars!” the caption read. “Ohhh we are going to have some fun🤣😛💪🏽” Massiah wrote in the comments. See the post below.

Massiah was a regular for Seasons 2 through 5, then stepped back while getting her degree in sociology from UCLA, and Cooper took over the role of Harry from Marcanthonee Jon Reis starting with Season 7.

The rest of the main cast — Angela Bassett (Athena), Jennifer Love Hewitt (Maddie), Oliver Stark (Buck), Kenneth Choi (Chimney), Aisha Hinds (Hen), Ryan Guzman (Eddie), and Gavin McHugh (Christopher) — will be back in the same capacity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9-1-1 on ABC (@911onabc)

This suggests that we may see more of Athena at home and continuing to deal with her grief following her husband Bobby’s death — and how she’ll begin to move on, with help from her family. We started to see that in the three episodes following his death in Season 8, with both kids sticking around to support their mother. Perhaps they’ll also be the ones to help her pick out a new home. Athena and Bobby had just finally gotten to work on their new house when he died, and at the end of Season 8, she put it on the market.

We’ll also have to wait to see how much we see of May and Harry outside of Athena now that their actors are series regulars. In Season 5, May began working at the dispatch center. Could we possibly see her returning to that? Or could she go down a different career path?

We don’t know much about 9-1-1 Season 9 yet — the premiere emergency hasn’t been revealed — but it will have to include who will be taking over as captain of the 118. Plus, Buck will have a new place after Eddie moved back to L.A..

What are you hoping to see in Season 9? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC