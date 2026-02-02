GMA’s Lara Spencer Teases What Fans Can Expect From ‘That Thrifting Show’

What To Know Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer teased her new design competition show by sharing some of her latest thrifted items.

Spencer also teased when That Thrifting Show will premiere on Freeform and Hulu.

That Thrifting Show will see design duos transform identical rooms using thrifted and vintage items.

Lara Spencer is ready to jump back into the world of home design competition shows with her new series, That Thrifting Show.

The Good Morning America host shared her excitement for the show in a Sunday, February 1, Instagram post. “Anyone who enjoyed #Fleamarketflip or loves to go thrifting——listen up!!! We have just 8 weeks until the launch of my very special new TV project on @freeform (home of Project Runway!) and @hulu called THAT THRIFTING SHOW (come on, you know you’ll never forget the name!!!),” she wrote, revealing that the series will drop next month. (The show does not yet have an official release date.)

“But if you need a little vintage eye candy to tide you over until then, here’s a sneak peak of some of the things my shop partner Lisa and I have found for our booth at @fairfieldcountyantiquedesign in Norwalk, CT (come visit-and make sure to say hi the the sales team and owners Robert and Karen-they’re great!),” she added.

Spencer’s post featured several photos of her latest thrifting finds, including an elephant-shaped footstool, some paisley-printed armchairs, a rattan nightstand, colorful paintings, fun knick-knacks, and more.

Fans shared their excitement for That Thrifting Show in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “Cannot wait to see this! Got Hulu just for this 😂❤️.” Another added, “Can’t wait to see your new additions this week! And to watch That Thrifting Show when it airs!”

Someone else shared, “Can’t wait to see how you decided to brand the show- logo, etc. & excellent finds, Lara! Well swing back over to your booth again soon.” A different user commented, “Oh I can’t wait 👏🙌 flea market flip is what raised me! 🫶👏.” A separate person posted, “So excited to watch it!!!”

In addition to her longtime role as a GMA cohost, Spencer is known for hosting all 14 seasons of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip, which aired from 2012 to 2019. The series saw teams transform thrifted items in hopes of turning the biggest profit.

Spencer hinted that she had a new show in the works via her Instagram Story in July 2025. “If you’re wondering what I’m doing with all of this stuff, stay tuned! New project coming,” she said while loading furniture items into her car. “And all I’ll say is if you liked Flea Market Flip, you’re gonna be very happy.”

The show, titled That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer, was officially announced in September 2025. Spencer will serve as host and executive producer of the series, which will air on Freeform and Hulu.

“In the 12-episode series, vintage design expert Lara Spencer presents two designer duos with identical rooms,” the show’s description reads. “With limited time and budget, teams must treasure hunt for vintage and thrift store finds to design their way to beautiful, layered, finished rooms. It’s style and sustainability in a race against the clock.”

That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer, March, Freeform/Hulu

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a/6c, ABC