Ken Jennings Reveals Game Shows He Could Have Another Streak On

Ken Jennings thinks that he can start another record after winning 74 games on Jeopardy!

The host answered questions from fans on Instagram and revealed which two game shows he would love to compete on after winning $1 million on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? with Matt Damon.

After being asked his four favorite movies, his favorite ice cream flavor, and to say something in Korean, a fan asked which non-trivia game show Jennings would like to compete on. “I’ve never been on Family Feud, never been on Password,” he said. “I secretly think I could have like a 74-game streak on both of those.”

On Family Feud, families can only win up to five games. After winning cash, they have the chance to win a car on the fifth game. However, on Celebrity Family Feud, the contestants typically only play one game before passing the baton to someone else. The celebrity version is currently airing on ABC, so maybe Jennings and his family can try out for next season.

In June, Ken Jennings shared that it was his “lifelong dream” the be on Family Feud. “I feel like my lifelong dream has not yet been fulfilled to be on the Feud,” he said during a behind-the-scenes Q&A video on Instagram. “Like, I just want to be on Family Feud. That’s my only dream.”

“When I was a kid, and my little sister was born, I was so excited because now there were five of us in our family, and we were the right size to be on Family Feud.” However, his mother explained that his sister was only a few months old and wouldn’t be able to play.

Password is a game show that originated in the 1960s. It has had many iterations and was most recently revived in 2022 with Keke Palmer as the host. Although Jimmy Fallon has been on every episode since he executive produces the show, no other celebrity contestant has been on more than a few episodes on the new version. So, Jennings could be on it, but 74 games might be a bit impossible. Password has not yet been renewed for Season 3.

Aside from Jeopardy! and Millionaire, Jennings has also been on The $100,000 Pyramid, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and 25 Words or Less.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, September 8, check local listings