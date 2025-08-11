Rory Gibson is enjoying his time on General Hospital playing Michael Corinthos, which he took over from Chad Duell back in May, but just a couple of years ago, the actor was going through some serious struggles.

Speaking to his on-screen father, Maurice Benard (who plays Sonny Corinthos), on his State of Mind podcast, Gibson revealed how he and his fiancée, Alicia Ruela, ended up homeless amid his departure from The Young and the Restless and the 2023 SAG/AFTRA strikes.

“Things got real, real bumpy for a while because we hit the strikes. I’ve never shared this publicly, but me and my fiancée were essentially homeless,” Gison said.

Gibson explained how he went from a contracted role on The Young and the Restless playing Noah Newman to a recurring part, appearing on the CBS soap opera as and when needed. But those calls eventually dried up at the worst possible time.

“I booked… a small role in like the Zack Snyder movie (Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire). I was pumped on it,” he shared. “Then, I kept testing for these big projects. I kept testing. I’m on the right road, and the strikes hit, and everything shuts down.”

“Simultaneously, I’m not getting called in for Y&R anymore. So, all of a sudden, everything goes dry,” he continued. “I already wasn’t making a ton of money. It got to a point where she (Ruela) was modeling professionally, and that dried up too. Neither of us were making any money, and we couldn’t afford a rent, and we had to bounce out.”

After explaining how he and Ruela “were couch-surfing for almost a year,” Gibson said things started to turn back around in 2024 when he got work as a trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp gym.

“It’s like I was resetting in a strange way,” he noted. “I started working there again, started doing my thing, and the industry was still really slow. Slowly, it started to pick up, and life got kind of comfortable again.”

He also shared how this time made him accept the struggles of his chosen profession, saying, “I’m pursuing the thing that I love (acting) and that I want to do, and that I want to make something out of my my life with, and I want to enjoy what I do while simultaneously having to accept the fact that its going to come with a lot of trials and tribulations.”

Gibson told Benard that while he appreciated his time at Y&R, he wasn’t “feeling terribly fulfilled.” So, ultimately, things worked out for the best, as he is now exactly where he wants to be.

“It wasn’t the most ideal situation for me,” he added. “Whereas now (at General Hospital), it kind of does feel that way. I feel extremely fulfilled.”

