John Oliver Slams Dean Cain Joining ICE, Says No One Will Recognize Him

John Oliver has some thoughts on former Superman actor Dean Cain joining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying the recruitment suggests the agency might be in “trouble.”

The comedian addressed the situation on Sunday’s (August 10) episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight as part of an extended segment on ICE’s latest recruitment methods. Oliver said the agency is coming across “more than a little desperate” in its attempts to entice people to join, pointing to their “gross recruitment ads” and removing age limits.

Towards the end of the segment, he focused on Cain, best known for portraying the Man of Steel in the 1990s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, who last week announced he was being “sworn in” as a member of ICE.

“I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” Cain told his followers in a video shared to social media.

Oliver mocked Cain’s video, quipping, “You know, there’s an old saying in Hollywood: if all you can get is Dean Cain, you are f*****!”

He continued, “I’m not saying that ICE isn’t finding people. I’m just saying, when you are reduced to pinning a badge on the 59-year-old star of The Dog Who Saved Christmas, The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation, The Dog Who Saved Holidays, The Dog Who Saved Halloween, The Dog Who Saved Easter, and The Dog Who Saved Summer, maybe you are in trouble.”

The late-night host was referring to a franchise of made-for-TV movies Cain has starred in since 2009. While many of Cain’s credits these days are TV films, he’s also recently appeared in the TV shows Supergirl, Lady Dynamite, and The Curse, in addition to hosting The CW’s magic-based performance series, Masters of Illusion.

Oliver got in one last dig before concluding the segment, pointing to how ICE officers cover their faces while on duty to avoid being doxxed. When it comes to Cain joining ICE, Oliver joked, “On the plus side, no need for that guy to wear a mask because the chances of anyone recognizing him are f****** zero!”

You can watch the full segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.