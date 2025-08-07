‘Superman’s Dean Cain Slammed as ‘Willfully Stupid’ After Revealing He’s Joined ICE to ‘Save America’

Dean Cain has drawn the ire of fans after revealing he’s enlisted as an officer for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with some calling the former Superman actor “willfully stupid.”

The actor, best known for portraying the Man of Steel in the popular 1990s ABC series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, revealed the surprising news on his social media channels on Tuesday (August 5).

“For those who don’t know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it,” Cain said in a video. “So, I joined up.”

He went on to encourage others to join ICE, touting the “great benefits” that come with the job. “So, if you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America’s streets,” he continued. “I like that. I voted for that. They need your help. We need your help, to protect our homeland and our families.”

JOIN ICE!!

We need your help to protect 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXcUaDcDhY — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) August 5, 2025

The ICE raids, which aim to find immigrants living in the United States illegally, have faced backlash over the past few months, with several protests taking place in Los Angeles and other cities. People have criticised the federal agency for targeting people indiscriminately and causing fear and disruption to neighborhoods.

Cain’s support of the agency was met with strong reactions, with one Threads user saying they were “heartbroken” by his actions.

“He’s my definitive Superman and a rare Asian American actor with a high profile,” the user wrote. “I am heartbroken. To claim the Trump administration is only pursuing action against illegal immigration is a special kind of willfully stupid.”

“Superman himself would be disappointed in you, Dean,” said one X commenter.

“Shut up and fade away. You have zero law enforcement training. The only thing you have is racism!” another added.

Another wrote, “Dean Cain trying to cling to relevancy.”

“Translation: Dean Cain was finally hired for a job since 1997,” quipped one user.

“Dean Cain is Bizarro at this point. Your old ass joined ICE for what? To further stew in your hatred, racism, and xenophobia?” added another. “And then you had the nerve to have the Superman theme music playing in your video. Superman would be against ICE. He’d be rounding them up!”

One fan added, “Dean Cain would deport Superman.”

“The is the exact OPPOSITE of what superman is about. I have lost all respect for this man. Dean Cain is dead to me,” said another.

However, Cain did have some supporters, with one fan telling him, “Thank you for your commitment to this great country. You are a real Superman, We The People are very grateful to you.”

Another said, “This is amazing! His commitment to the country is very admirable.”

“Thank you Dean for being a voice of reason,” added another.

In recent years, Cain played Jeremiah Danvers on six episodes of Supergirl and appeared in Showtime’s 2023 black comedy The Curse. He continues to host The CW’s magic-based series, Masters of Illusion.