Scott Jennings Shut Down by CNN Guest Van Lathan for Dean Cain-ICE Support: ‘Its Not ‘95’

Podcaster Van Lathan isn’t impressed by Superman actor Dean Cain joining Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and he let conservative commentator Scott Jennings know about it on Thursday’s (August 7) CNN NewsNight.

The actor, best known for portraying the Man of Steel in the 1990s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, revealed on Tuesday (August 5) that he was being “sworn in” as a member of ICE, telling his followers, “I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it.”

Jennings discussed Cain’s announcement with the panel of CNN NewsNight on Thursday, saying, per Mediaite, “There’s a massive amount of recruitment going on because they now have a huge amount of money to hire new ICE agents.”

“Having someone like [Cain] out touting it, talking about, ‘Hey, this is a thing you can do for your government, this is a public service,’ it’s going to help them recruit and they have a bunch of people to recruit,” he continued.

Lathan was not buying what Jennings was selling, interrupting his co-host to say, “Scott, it’s not ’95. Nobody gives a Sam Hill what Dean Cain does.”

“You may not,” Jennings retorted, “but in the conservative community, they do.”

“Dean ain’t worked in a while,” Lathan added. “Dean needs the $50,000. That’s what got Dean off the couch. Dean ain’t worked in a while. Dean gonna take that money and buy some crypto. Dean need the 50. That’s what Dean is on.”

While the height of Cain’s fame came in the 90s playing Clark Kent, he has continued to work in recent years. In addition to roles in Supergirl, Lady Dynamite, and The Curse, Cain hosts The CW’s magic-based performance series Masters of Illusion.

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, who was a guest on the NewsNight panel, also chimed in with his thoughts, explaining why he thinks Cain’s involvement with ICE is for show.

“He says, ‘I’m getting sworn in,’” Abrams stated. “When you talk about ‘getting sworn in,’ he’s not really gonna be an ICE– he’s gonna go on some ICE raids. He’ll be, you now, an honorary member, etc. But look, Scott’s right. There is real money to recruit ICE agents. Let’s hope that that means that the quality’s gonna continue to go up.”

Cain isn’t the first celebrity to get involved in the ICE raids. Dr. Phil McGraw was embedded with ICE officials in Chicago back in January and again in June during the controversial immigration crackdown in Los Angeles.

