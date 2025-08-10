Emma Thompson Recalls Donald Trump Asking Her on a Date the Day She Got Divorced

Emma Thompson made a bold claim about Donald Trump asking her out on a date the same day she got divorced.

On Friday, August 8, the Sense and Sensibility actress, 66, spoke at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, where she was honored with the Leopard Club Award. Thompson recalled how the POTUS asked her out the same day she finalized her divorce from Kenneth Branagh.

As she recounted, Thompson was in a trailer on the set of the 1998 film Primary Colors when she answered a phone call. It was none other than the business mogul, 79, who simply said, according to the actress, “Hello, this is Donald Trump.”

“I thought it was a joke and asked, ‘How can I help you?’ Maybe he needed directions from someone,” she explained, per The Telegraph. “Then he said: ‘I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.’”

Thompson said she replied, “Well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.”

The Saving Mr. Banks star speculated that Trump, who was separated from Marla Maples at the time, tasked staff members to find someone for him to date.

“I realized that on that day, my divorce decree had come through. And I bet he’s got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcée, that’s what he was looking for,” she shared.

“And he found the number in my trailer. I mean, that’s stalking,” Thompson continued. “I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history.”

Today, Thompson is married to Greg Wise. They tied the knot in 2003 and share a daughter, Gaia, and a son, Tindyebwa “Tindy” Agaba, whom they adopted from Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and they share a son, Barron. The POTUS also shares a daughter, Tiffany, with Maples and three children, Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric, with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump.