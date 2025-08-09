Jenelle Evans and Kesha Lip-Sync to Fan-Favorite ‘Teen Mom 2’ Scene

Never mind second-row tickets — Jenelle Evans got a sit-down with Kesha, and the two recreated the viral Teen Mom 2 scene in which Evans tries to fit her jail sentence around a Kesha concert.

“I mean, I understand that the concert is important to you, but you can have all of this behind you in just a couple of weeks, be done with it,” Kesha lip-syncs, playing Evans’ onetime attorney, in an Instagram video the reality shared on Friday.

“Like, like, no one understands how important this concert is to me,” replies Evans, lip-syncing to her younger self. “It’s not just a concert. It’s Kesha.”

The audio comes from a Teen Mom 2 Season 3 episode, in which Evans and her attorney debate about when she’ll serve a two-week jail stint over a failed drug test, per People.

“Well, see, the only thing is, on the 9th, I got second-row seats to see a concert. It’s Kesha tickets,” Evans says in the clip.

The attorney scoffs and tells Evans that her concert plan is “not gonna fly” with her probation officer.

“No, no, no, you don’t understand,” Evans says. “This is my idol. She’s, like, my idol, and I’m never going to be able to see her… I really can’t miss that concert. I really can’t. And that’s why I got all these feathers in my hair, because of the concert. I bought clothes for the concert. I set up hotel rooms for the concert.”

After that episode aired, Kesha gave her take on the conflict. “She is the reason I do what I do,” the pop star told HuffPost at the time. “Go grrrl don’t let the man hold you down! We R Who We R!!!!”

The infamous Kesha negotiation is now an immortal Teen Mom moment still used for TikTok audio. In 2020, fans celebrated the anniversary of the concert on Reddit. “Splurge on those second-row tickets, and dance like no one’s judging!” one fan wrote alongside a collage of images of Evans’ Kesha fandom (and her mugshot).

And in 2023, Kesha posted a screenshot of that Teen Mom 2 scene on Twitter, now X. “Yooo Jenelle from Teen Mom… you know I’m touring again?” she wrote in the caption.

“I KNOW EVERYONE KEEPS TELLING ME!” Evans responded. “Where you at?!”