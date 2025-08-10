The cast and creators of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about the new season, which revives The Amazing World of Gumball. (Note: This interview took place days before the premiere of the first 20 episodes of the new season on Hulu.)

The show’s creator, Ben Bocquelet, was joined by the three new voice stars of the show — Alkaio Thiele, Hero Hunter, and Kinza Syed Khan — along with executive producers and directors Erik Fountain and Matt Layzell.

The trio of pint-sized newcomers revealed what they enjoy most about voicing their characters, Gumball, Darwin, and Anais Watterson, respectively.

“I love how crazy and off-the-wall Gumball is. You never know what’s going to happen next. The next line could be said in some weird voice, and now I get to do that voice. The lines are ridiculous and unhinged,” Thiele said.

“Darwin’s always gonna be the voice of reason,” Hunter added. “He’s just like, ‘I wouldn’t do that if I were you.'”

“And I do it anyway,” Thiele joked.

“I like how Anais is smart, quick-witted, very sharp, always saving the entire family from explosions,” Khan then noted.

In addition to chatting about the new moniker for the series and addressing how the show will eventually address that Season 6 cliffhanger, Bocquelet also teased his plans for a potential movie follow-up for the series!

Though he couldn’t tell us too much about what fans might be able to look forward to from a Gumball movie, Bocquelet did tease, “It’s about what that world really is … and how to save it.”

Check out the full video with The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball team above for more.

