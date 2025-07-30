“So, Ferb, what should we do tomorrow?”

Apparently, the answer is, “Head to San Diego Comic-Con,” because the entire cast of Phineas and Ferb took a moment to celebrate their triumphant return to TV screens after a 10-year hiatus. Their jubilant Season 5 reunites fans with Phineas, Ferb, Isabella, Perry the Platypus, Buford, Baljeet, and everyone who makes summer so much fun.

Premiering on June 5 on the Disney Channel, fans got to see new adventures, such as mom getting turned into a cloud, building submarines out of sandwiches, and constructing a giant golden zoetrope. But they also got to revisit forgotten plotlines and old friends, like alien Meap and the Candace suit.

Creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, as well as voice talent Alyson Stoner (“Isabella”), Vincent Martella (“Phineas”), and David Errigo Jr. (“Ferb”) popped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio to chat about Season 5 and what it took to get the gang back together again.

“Two things,” said Marsh. “One, I think the world really needs this kind of positivity and acceptance and all of that. And two, because Disney called and said, ‘Do you want to make more?’ We said yes.”

“As long as they keep calling us, saying they want to keep doing the show, we’re all going to keep doing it! So it was easy for us. I know the question was directed at them, but I’m just sayin’,” piped in Martella.

“It would be hard for you guys to do it without us,” commented Marsh.

Getting the gang back together was easy, but they had a new addition. Replacing Thomas Brodie-Sangster as the voice of Ferb in Season 5 was David Errigo Jr., who previously worked on the movies and the specials.

“In many ways it’s brand new, but I was able to start with the show back in December 2017, so I’ve been with it for a while, just not with the show proper,” said Errigo. “I feel so, so thrilled because everyone made me feel like a family. It feels like I’ve always belonged.”

“It’s honestly been amazing. Obviously, Alyson and I have been working on the show for 18 or so years. It’s been a massive, massive part of our lives, and that’s a long time to be doing anything. That’s a long time to know someone! That’s a long time to have this experience in our lives. And we feel super lucky to have David along,” said Martella. “I’m just saying, it’s a different experience. You’re there every week!”

“You have a chance to get fired every single week!” joked Stoner.

“Honestly, you are all just on the brink,” commented Povenmire.

But jokes aside, it was Stoner to brought home what the show’s return meant for the cast, the crew, and the fans.

“It’s been really beautiful. Earlier, someone asked a question about the storytelling and the music and what people can expect… ‘Is it the same? Is it different?'” said Stoner. “And while you all often say, ‘It is a continuation of what everyone loved about the original series,’ I see that we are evolving the emotional range and landscape. I do think that we are deepening our side stories of different characters. And I love those explorations, like Baljeet and Buford have some really awesome moments. So I’m grateful that the fans and the lovers of the show get to fall more deeply in love with all of the characters.”

After a day in our studio and a weekend at Comic-Con, that only leaves one question for the Phineas and Ferb crew: What are you gonna do tomorrow?

Phineas and Ferb, Season 5, Disney Channel & Disney+