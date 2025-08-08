[Warning: The following post contains major spoilers about Dexter: Resurrection Episode 6, “Cats & Mouse.”]

Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) found himself in double trouble by the end of the latest episode of Dexter: Resurrection.

After Mia a.k.a. “Lady Vengeance” (Krysten Ritter) was arrested for her many murders — and one attempt foiled by Dexter — all of Leon Prater’s (Peter Dinklage) crew went into crisis mode. Charley (Uma Thurman) scrambled to gather and calm — or perhaps just control — his secret friends, while Gareth a.k.a. The Gemini Killer (David Dastmalchian) and Al a.k.a. Rapunzel (Eric Stonestreet) worried she might turn them in and needed to be dealt with. Prater, who was in the middle of a publicity stunt (being interviewed by Lesley Stahl and the like), didn’t seem to disagree.

Dexter was not a fan of Gareth’s blasé (and sexist) attitude about Mia, and he was especially disgusted by him after looking at photos of Gemini’s victims. There was no code check required for this guy, so Dexter began the chase. Gareth’s uncontrollable narcissism about being number one on the FBI’s Most Wanted List made him easily manipulated by Dexter. After pretending to fanboy over Gemini, he was lured to the kill table in no time. It was easy work for Dexter — too easy; in fact, the only trouble Dexter faced at all was trying to keep the body out of view when Blessing (Ntare Mwine) unexpectedly dropped by to talk about his now-deceased mother once saved him from being enslaved as a child soldier.

Soon, Charley arranged for Mia to turn up dead in her cell — just as Angel Batista (David Zayas) was triumphantly marching in with a photo of Dexter to confirm his completely on-point assessment of what happened to her and everyone else — and Prater called for Dexter, er “Red,” to join him and the other surviving serial killers on a helicopter ride to … somewhere.

As they waited for Gemini to arrive, Dexter worried the disappearances of Lowell (Neil Patrick Harris) and Gareth, along with Mia’s arrest, might make Prater suspicious of him, but then a car pulled up, and Gareth himself stepped out, alive and well. Dexter quickly surmised that Gemini and his — er, their? — modus operandi has been a twin thing all along, and now he’s going to have an angry brother on his hands, just as Angel begins to close in.

The upshot is, Dexter and Harrison (Jack Alcott) are in the best place they’ve ever been after Dexter covered for him by framing Mia for the hotel murder. After Harrison decided he didn’t want to give in to his own bloodlust urges, Dexter promised his son not to try and mold him in his image ever again, and he would help him get past them — the opposite of what Harry (James Remar) did and still does for him.

Dexter: Resurrection, Fridays, Paramount+ With Showtime