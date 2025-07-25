On the tail of the fourth episode of Dexter: Resurrection debuting on Paramount+ and introducing a bevy of new bloodthirsty killers (more on that right here), the stars of the newest Dexter spinoff arrived at a packed Ballroom 20 at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday (July 25) night to tease some new details about the episodes ahead.

Onhand for the panel, which was moderated by Jamie Chung, were title star and executive producer Michael C. Hall, showrunner Clyde Phillips, executive producer Scott Reynolds, and fellow returning Dexter and Dexter: New Blood stars James Remar, David Zayas, and Jack Alcott, along with newcomers David Dastmalchian and Krysten Ritter.

About what’s ahead for Angel Batista, now that he seemingly knows the truth about Dexter, Phillips teased, “Batista gets more and more information, and he’s more and more correct, and nobody believes him.”

Ritter played coy about what to expect from Mia after her introduction as Lady Vengeance in Episode 4, “She likes to play with her toys.” She later added, “Lady Vengeance is very sexy, so her kills are a little bit around that, as are her tools.”

Dastmalchian was less clipped about what to expect from his Gemini Killer. “I wish I could share with you what was the most exciting thing about playing Gareth, but unfortunately, I can’t. I would have to kill all of you,” he joked. “There are elements to Gareth and becoming the character that are so wonderful, and I can’t wait for you all to discover what they are…. They create incredible challenges for me as an actor, but also [elements] of the plot… Wonderful challenges for Dexter himself that Gareth gets to present. I can’t wait for you to see the twist…. Michael, I have been admiring as an actor for a very, very long time, so the thought that I would get into the ring with him and put on the gloves was very enticing.”

About the character’s nickname, he teased, “The reason I’ve earned that moniker is not because I’m obsessed with the zodiac, but because I love killing people in pairs, and it is part of my ritual to take, say, the father and son who I’ve slaughtered or this couple I’ve murdred, two people who have some form of connection with one another, and then posing them in a way that’s so disturbing and so scary, and I hope it will haunt your nightmares”

Dastmalchian also spoke about Eric Stonestreet‘s Al and what’s ahead with him, saying, “The greatest joy for me was watching him go so dark…. Eric Stonestreet utterly made my skin crawl in a couple of sequences, which is hard to do for me.”

To close out the panel, the cast debuted a new clip from the episodes ahead in which Mia propositions Dexter to do a professional menage a trois — two killers on one victim.

“The secret sauce of our show is anticipation. Make the right choice, and what will be the consequences? Because all choices have consequences,” Phillips teased of the clip. “Lady Vengeance proposes that Dexter do something he’s never done before. For Dexter Morgan, that’s saying a lot.”

Dexter: Resurrection, Fridays, Paramount+